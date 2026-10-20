Ukrainians In U.S. Protest Easing Of Sanctions On Russian Diesel Fuel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The protests were reported by Vilni Media, Ukrinform says.

Participants called on the U.S. government not to ease economic pressure on Moscow, to preserve military communications and intelligence support critical to Ukraine, and to strengthen congressional oversight of decisions that could affect Ukraine's defense capabilities.

In California, rallies took place in two cities: outside the federal building in Los Angeles and at Balboa Park in San Diego.

In Los Angeles, Ukrainian activists gathered outside the Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard. The rally was part of a campaign organized under the slogans“Stop the Betrayal. Stand with Ukraine” and“Defend Ukraine – Not Putin.” Participants brought Ukrainian and American flags and signs urging Washington to increase pressure on Russia. One of their central demands was a review of the decision concerning Russian diesel fuel, which the activists view as an economic concession to Moscow.

The protesters argued that increased Russian energy exports would generate additional revenue for Russia that could be used to continue the war.

Another key issue was defense assistance to Ukraine. Globe4Ukraine cited reports of restrictions on Starshield military communications and problems with Ukraine receiving U.S. early-warning information about missile attacks. Activists said these reports warranted the attention of Congress because such capabilities could be critical to Ukraine's defense.

Activists urged lawmakers to work to preserve critical defense assistance to Ukraine, investigate reports of restrictions on communications and intelligence capabilities, oppose sanctions exemptions for Russian diesel fuel, and ensure enforcement of U.S. sanctions laws.

“Supporting Ukraine protects America's security, democracy, and the principle that borders cannot be altered by force,” the activists said.

Protests against the change in sanctions policy also took place on the other coast of the United States. In Seattle, representatives of Ukraine Defense Support and Voliy Fond organized a rally at Waterfront Park. Its main slogan was“Say No to Russian Diesel.”

The activists opposed a decision by the U.S. administration which, according to their assessment, creates an opening for significant volumes of Russian diesel fuel to return to the international market.

Republicans threaten to block Pentagon funding unless Trump takes tougher stance on Russia

Another rally took place in Chicago, where the Illinois Division of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America called for a protest. One of the demonstration's central slogans was“Don't Trade Principles for Profit.”

Participants at the rally called on the White House and Congress to tighten sanctions on Russia's energy sector and continue supporting Ukraine.

U.S. Representative Mike Quigley also joined the demonstration in Chicago.

During the rally, the issue of Russian energy exports was linked not only to the war in Ukraine but also to U.S. national security. One of the main messages was that energy independence is an integral part of America's national security.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia, with U.S. approval, would immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the global market. According to Trump, another 500,000 tons would be supplied in November, followed by 1 million tons. Russia subsequently pledged to release an additional 3 million tons of diesel fuel onto the market.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that gifts to Putin would not help bring peace. Later, a bill was introduced in the U.S. Congress to block the deal involving Russian diesel fuel.

Photo: UDS4Ukraine, Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Illinois Division