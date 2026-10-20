President Ilham Aliyev Orders Establishment Of Garabagh National Park

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 20, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on the establishment of Garabagh National Park in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the Order, Garabagh National Park will be established on a total of 88,418 hectares of state-owned land across the Aghdara, Khojaly, Kalbajar, Shusha and Lachin districts. The land will be designated as a specially protected natural area.

The park will cover 44,773.79 hectares in Aghdara, 24,597.80 hectares in Khojaly, 13,514.98 hectares in Kalbajar, 5,314.34 hectares in Shusha and 217.09 hectares in Lachin.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with implementing the Order.