Houthi Closure Of Only Taiz-Aden Supply Route Puts Civilians At 'Grave Risk' -- UN Rights Chief

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Oct 20 (NNN-Anadolu) -- UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday warned that the Houthis' closure of the only supply route linking Yemen's Taiz city to Aden was putting civilians at "grave risk", Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a statement, Turk expressed alarm over the encirclement of Taiz by the de facto authorities, warning that restrictions on humanitarian access and essential supplies could lead to a human rights catastrophe.

"The Houthis' closure of the only supply route linking Taiz to Aden is placing civilians at grave risk, blocking humanitarian aid and cutting off essential supplies," he said.

The closure has caused commodity prices to multiply, leaving many civilians without food and other basic necessities, according to the UN human rights office.

The office also documented restrictions on safe access to water and essential goods through the Al-Dhabab route, further worsening humanitarian conditions.

"Humanitarian aid must be immediately allowed to enter the city, and its passage must be facilitated. Civilians wishing to leave must be allowed to do so freely and safely," Turk said.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, 32 civilians, including 14 children and nine women, were killed across the Taiz governorate between August 1 and October 19.

Another 115 civilians were injured during the same period, including 36 children and 34 women, the office said.

As fighting approached densely populated areas, Turk warned of growing risks to civilians and urged all parties to avoid using explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas.

He also renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of arbitrarily detained UN and humanitarian workers.

Turk urged the de facto authorities to disclose the whereabouts of those being held incommunicado.

--NNN-ANADOLU