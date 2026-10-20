MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rapide Group (RAPI) Appoints Two New Executive Vice Presidents (EVP) in Concert for the Next Phase of the Company's Growth New executive appointments bring complementary expertise across investment strategy, capital markets, fintech, natural resources, corporate development, and cross-border business operations

October 20, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Rapide Group

West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Rapide Group (OTCID: RAPI) ("Rapide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Parbind Sidhu and Gobind Sidhu, as Executive Vice Presidents to lead RAPI aggressive expansion plans in Southeast Asia, namely Malaysia and Indonesia.

Parbind Sidhu - Executive Vice President

Gobind Sidhu - Executive Vice President

See full bio on RAPI Company Officers & Contacts section

The two new executives will be stationed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They will primarily work out of the Company's new Asian regional office. More details will follow shortly on this and newly identified takeover and merger candidates.

Complementary Experience to Support Rapide Group's Development

Management believes the two executives' combined backgrounds significantly expand the range of commercial, strategic, and financial experience available to Rapide Group.

Parbind Sidhu's experience in investment sourcing, transaction structuring, fintech, capital markets and entrepreneurial ventures complements Gobind Sidhu's background in corporate strategy, institutional consulting, operational execution, project development and investment analysis.

Their appointments are expected to support the Company in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities, assessing strategic investments and acquisitions, developing commercial partnerships, supporting corporate finance initiatives, and strengthening execution across future projects.

In other Company news and events: The Company has recently changed its name and ticker symbol from Media Sentiment Inc ticker (MSEZ) to Rapide Group Inc (RAPI), together with the aforementioned Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia regional presence. The Company is well underway in its process of rebranding various corporate websites it operates and those it serves as a service provider from MSEZ to RAPI through its channel partners.

Management expects to provide its followers and shareholders with additional merger and/or amalgamation updates together with matters regarding the Company's corporate development initiatives, strategic activities and operational progress as further developments occur very shortly. The Company reminds its followers to kindly monitor RAPI OTC and SEC filings regarding the above announcements and other important corporate events.

About Rapide Group

Rapide Group (OTCID: RAPI) is a diversified holding company bridging the gap between traditional equity markets and the frontier of blockchain technology. Through our core platforms - Rapidegroup for operational scaling - we provide the high-level business support and technical framework necessary to thrive in developed international markets. We are currently pioneering a proprietary AI model specifically engineered to transform the subprime sector, optimizing high-velocity credit facilities like Merchant Cash Advances (MCA) through advanced risk-modeling and data intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contribution of newly appointed executives, the Company's business strategy, future growth initiatives, potential investments, acquisitions, partnerships, financing activities and future operating or corporate developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rapide Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Rapide Group