Tom Mcalister Joins H/Advisors To Lead US Corporate Reputation Work
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-H/Advisors, the Havas-owned strategic communications consultancy, has hired Tom McAlister in the US as head of corporate reputation. In this newly created role, McAlister will lead the development of the firm's corporate reputation offering, helping companies build, strengthen and protect their reputations while advancing their broader business objectives.
McAlister brings more than 20 years of experience advising CEOs, founders, boards and investors across media, consumer technology and growth-stage companies. His career spans corporate affairs, executive and CEO communications, investor and board engagement, crisis and issues management, and corporate narrative and positioning.
Most recently, McAlister served as chief marketing officer of Wonder Project, where he built and led the company's communications function and directed its corporate narrative and communications strategy. He also advised the company's leadership, board and strategic partners on reputational and political issues in complex domestic and international environments.
Previously, he was president of Beck Media & Marketing, where he served as a senior adviser to CEOs and leadership teams, and held senior marketing and communications roles at Hulu and Warner Bros. Television Group.
The establishment of corporate reputation as a discrete practice is a key component of H/Advisors' growth strategy in the US and builds on capabilities including corporate positioning, executive communications, capital markets advisory, media relations, leadership transitions, issues management and stakeholder engagement.
Says Carina Davidson, chief executive officer of H/Advisors US,“Corporate reputation has always been central to the counsel we provide, particularly when companies are navigating change, complexity and heightened scrutiny. By establishing it as a dedicated practice, we can serve clients more fully across the lifecycle of a relationship, from helping them build their reputations over time to advising them through the special situations that can define it.
H/Advisors operates from US offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, DC.
McAlister brings more than 20 years of experience advising CEOs, founders, boards and investors across media, consumer technology and growth-stage companies. His career spans corporate affairs, executive and CEO communications, investor and board engagement, crisis and issues management, and corporate narrative and positioning.
Most recently, McAlister served as chief marketing officer of Wonder Project, where he built and led the company's communications function and directed its corporate narrative and communications strategy. He also advised the company's leadership, board and strategic partners on reputational and political issues in complex domestic and international environments.
Previously, he was president of Beck Media & Marketing, where he served as a senior adviser to CEOs and leadership teams, and held senior marketing and communications roles at Hulu and Warner Bros. Television Group.
The establishment of corporate reputation as a discrete practice is a key component of H/Advisors' growth strategy in the US and builds on capabilities including corporate positioning, executive communications, capital markets advisory, media relations, leadership transitions, issues management and stakeholder engagement.
Says Carina Davidson, chief executive officer of H/Advisors US,“Corporate reputation has always been central to the counsel we provide, particularly when companies are navigating change, complexity and heightened scrutiny. By establishing it as a dedicated practice, we can serve clients more fully across the lifecycle of a relationship, from helping them build their reputations over time to advising them through the special situations that can define it.
H/Advisors operates from US offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, DC.
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