Uzbekistan, Google Cloud Discuss Digital Transformation Cooperation
This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Digital Technologies.
Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov met with Marcin Krasuski, Google Cloud's head of government affairs and public policy, to discuss the development of digital technologies and the adoption of modern solutions in public administration, according to the Uzbek government.
Additionally, the talks focused on how Google Cloud's technological solutions and international experience could support the modernization of Uzbekistan's digital infrastructure and advance the digital transformation of government agencies.
The sides agreed to continue dialogue on potential cooperation in these areas.
Google Cloud, a cloud computing and enterprise technology platform operated by Google, provides services in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data analytics, data storage and cybersecurity. Its solutions for government agencies include tools for data management, document processing, analytics and digital service delivery.
The C5+1 format brings together the United States and five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - to discuss regional cooperation and shared economic and security priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment