Uzbekistan, Google Cloud Discuss Digital Transformation Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Google Cloud discussed opportunities to expand the use of cloud computing in government operations and accelerate the country's digital transformation during a meeting on the sidelines of the C5+1 summit in Samarkand on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov met with Marcin Krasuski, Google Cloud's head of government affairs and public policy, to discuss the development of digital technologies and the adoption of modern solutions in public administration, according to the Uzbek government.

Additionally, the talks focused on how Google Cloud's technological solutions and international experience could support the modernization of Uzbekistan's digital infrastructure and advance the digital transformation of government agencies.

The sides agreed to continue dialogue on potential cooperation in these areas.

Google Cloud, a cloud computing and enterprise technology platform operated by Google, provides services in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data analytics, data storage and cybersecurity. Its solutions for government agencies include tools for data management, document processing, analytics and digital service delivery.

The C5+1 format brings together the United States and five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - to discuss regional cooperation and shared economic and security priorities.