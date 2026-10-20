Goodwin Recruiting Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

EXETER, N.H., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting, a leading Management and Executive Recruiting Firm, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

Eric Goodwin, Founder and Chairman of Goodwin Recruiting, noted, "We're grateful to our clients and candidates, and to our recruiting partners who know that recruiting is so much more than filling a position. We take a genuine approach and build connections that set us apart from the crowd; meeting up in person whenever possible, and focusing on that relationship piece. I'm so thankful for everyone here who makes that the foundation of all that we do. The Inc. Power Partner award is truly an honor, and to earn this recognition for the second year in a row speaks to the value of each relationship we've built along the way."

“Earning this recognition for the second consecutive year is an honor, and it's especially meaningful because it reflects the results we deliver for our clients,” said Andy Decker, CEO of Goodwin Recruiting.“With client and candidate satisfaction scores above 90 and back-to-back record quarters, we're demonstrating that a People First approach drives meaningful results. We serve as an extension of our clients' teams, helping them fill mission critical roles and hire the people they need to grow with confidence. I'm proud of everyone at Goodwin who makes that possible and grateful to our clients for trusting us to be part of their success."

Goodwin Recruiting has been recognized as a Forbes Best Recruiting Firm, Inc. Best Workplace, Inc. Power Partner, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Best Staffing Firm, SIA Largest Direct Hire Firm, and a Business Insider America's Top Recruiting Firm. Other recent achievements include the implementation of a virtual recruiter, which has allowed their recruiters to connect candidates with clients faster and more efficiently. They've developed a partnership with a Fortune 100 payments platform to power a 'Hire Now, Pay Later' solution, which Goodwin Recruiting is believed to be among the first national staffing firms to offer.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting (a Forbes America's Best Recruiting Firm since 2020) is a leading recruiting firm that has been connecting top talent with amazing opportunities since 1999. Their expert team brings hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, their team works to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships - one successful match at a time.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jenny Battershell

Director of Marketing

Goodwin Recruiting

216-208-5767

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