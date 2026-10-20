Higher Grades, More Ounces, Longer Life: The Playbook Taking Shape In Argentina's Gold Belt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Canada News Group on behalf of Cerrado Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada News Group News Commentary - Gold makes up 89.7% of mining exports from Argentina's Santa Cruz province, and the province's mining chamber has warned that five of its six gold and silver mines have three to four years of life left unless new discoveries are made, Argentine outlet LM Neuquén reported on October 13. National data points the same way: Argentina's INDEC index for gold, silver and doré mining fell 17.9% in August from a year earlier. Prices are not the problem. Gold's LBMA afternoon fix stood at $4,189.20 an ounce on October 16, more than 22% below its record afternoon fix of $5,405.00 on January 29, 2026, and Cerrado reported an average realized price of $4,231 an ounce for the first nine months of the year. In that setting, the producers drawing attention are the ones adding ounces and adding years. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX-V: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE American: EQX), Aris Mining Corporation (NYSE: ARIS), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE American: BTG).

Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2026 Production at Minera Don Nicolas, Now Expects High End of 2026 Guidance

Cerrado Gold Inc.



Q3 2026 production of 16,685 GEO, up 21% from 13,832 GEO in Q3 2025; year-to-date production of 44,942 GEO, up 23% from 36,432 GEO.

Heap leach production of 9,649 GEO and CIL production of 7,036 GEO at the Martinetas mill.

Average realized gold price of $4,231 per ounce for January through September 2026.

The Company now expects to be at the high end of its 2026 guidance range of 50,000 to 60,000 GEO. A new third-party, independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is targeted for late Q1 2027, with the primary objective of delivering a new consolidated mine plan with an extended mine life.



The CIL result came mainly from routing selected high-grade material from Calandrias, generally above 2.5 g/t gold, to the Martinetas plant for CIL processing instead of the heap leach pad. Laboratory bottle roll tests on some selected material achieved gold recoveries of up to 95%, compared with approximately 60% expected through heap leaching under the current NI 43-101 technical report. The Company notes these are laboratory results on selected material and not overall plant recovery.

Capacity is being added at the same time. A new crushing plant is in commissioning, a new tailings dam is operating with approximately five years of capacity at planned rates, and a new heap leach pad expected by late Q1 2027 will add approximately 12 million tonnes of capacity. Additional underground mineralized material is expected in Q4 2026.

Mine life is the focus of the next step. Exploration is concentrated on the Falcon properties, approximately 20,026 hectares immediately adjacent to the Calandrias heap leach operations that the Company agreed to acquire in May, where sampling, mapping and diamond drilling are underway, with drilling and testing expected before year-end to feed the new PEA. In September, Cerrado closed a C$10 million strategic private placement with an entity owned and controlled by Eric Sprott, at C$2.50 per unit. Full third-quarter financial results are expected before November 23, 2026.

“We are very pleased to see continued strong operational performance at MDN,” said Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman of Cerrado Gold, adding that the company continues“to generate strong cash flows that support our key growth initiatives to extend mine life.”

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development and exploration company with 100% of Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias in Santa Cruz, Argentina, an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada VMS project in Portugal, and 100% of the Mont Sorcier iron project in Quebec.

Other Producers Report a Busy Quarter

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE American: EQX) reported on October 13 third-quarter gold production of 237,019 ounces and sales of 248,484 ounces, its first quarter following the combination with Orla Mining completed on July 31, which added two months of output from Musselwhite and Camino Rojo. The company said it remains on track to achieve updated 2026 production guidance of 870,000 to 920,000 ounces, and that its South Railroad project in Nevada is planned for first gold production in 2028.

“We completed our combination with Orla, bringing together a portfolio of assets positioned to generate significant free cash flow and long-term value for shareholders,” said Jason Simpson, President of Equinox Gold.

Aris Mining Corporation (NYSE: ARIS) reported on October 7 third-quarter production of 69.3 thousand ounces from its Colombian operations, bringing year-to-date production to 217.3 thousand ounces, up 16% from the same period in 2025. Segovia produced 63.4 thousand ounces and Marmato 5.8 thousand ounces, and the company said it remains on track to meet the lower end of its 2026 guidance of 300,000 to 350,000 ounces. Marmato's new 5,000 tonne-per-day CIP plant remains on track for first gold in Q4 2026.

“During the third quarter, we continued to advance our growth plans at both Segovia and Marmato,” said Neil Woodyer, Chair and CEO of Aris Mining.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM), which operates four mines across the United States, Canada and Argentina, announced a 20-year life-of-mine plan for its Marigold mine in Nevada, based on mineral reserves of 4.6 million ounces, up 43% from 3.2 million ounces at year-end 2025, with average annual gold production of 231,000 ounces from 2027 to 2031. The company also agreed to acquire Roxmore Resources and its Converse project in Nevada, and will report third-quarter results on November 3.

“Today's updated life of mine plan reinforces Marigold's position as a premier, multi-decade asset in the United States,” said Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE American: BTG) said on September 28 that its Goose Mine in Nunavut is on track to achieve 2026 production guidance of 170,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold, after a mobile crusher commissioned in August averaged more than 3,000 tonnes per day following a fire in April, and that the fixed crushing plant is expected to average 3,200 tonnes per day from October. Drilling at the Llama zone returned 19.12 g/t gold over 21.23 metres. B2Gold reports third-quarter results on November 4.

“We are very pleased to provide an operational update for the Goose Mine that demonstrates the significant progress to achieve temporary ore crushing capacity at 3,000 tpd following the fire in April, while progressing the upgrades and repairs to the fixed crushing plant, according to plan,” said Mike Cinnamond, President and CEO of B2Gold.

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Article Source: Cerrado Gold Inc. news release dated October 19, 2026.

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