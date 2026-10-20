Yelophant Named Official Partner Of The New York Knicks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a new partnership with Yelophant, naming the modern frozen food brand an Official Partner and an Official Pre-Packaged, Ready-to-Heat Asian Breakfast Product of the New York Knicks.







The international partnership marks the first major partnership leveraging international marketing rights between the Knicks and a Chinese-based company, underlined by a unique week-long, first-of-its-kind community activation Presented by Yelophant to take place in China this Fall titled“Fuel the Future Week.” The week will aim to encourage and grow youth sports participation through programming and youth-based events inclusive of Knicks alumni appearances, a local basketball court refurbishment and a Knicks game viewing party, transporting the energy of the Knicks to even more fans around the world.

The partnership reflects the growing importance of community-driven sports programming in China, particularly among younger fans and families. Together, Yelophant and the Knicks will use basketball, wellness and shared cultural moments to build stronger connections with local communities, while creating new ways for fans to engage with the team beyond game day.

Additionally, at Madison Square Garden, Yelophant will be integrated at Knicks home games including through digital basket stanchion signage, select concourse activations, egress samplings, and curated menu integration across select hospitality spaces during select games. Through these opportunities, Yelophant will interact directly with guests at The Garden, introducing Knicks fans to a variety of Yelophant food samplings. Yelophant will also become the Presenting Partner of the Knicks Lunar New Year Theme Night, with brand inclusion across several elements of the occasion.

“This partnership with Yelophant marks a major milestone for the partnerships family at Madison Square Garden Sports,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment.“Bringing the Knicks brand internationally to China this season, and Yelophant internationally to the United States and New York, will be invaluable for both brands in not only expanding awareness and introducing product to untapped audiences, but also providing new opportunities for existing ones.”

YELOPHANT QUOTE

“We're honored to partner with the New York Knicks. For us, this partnership is really about the next generation and helping more young people and families live healthier, more active lives. We're excited to bring the energy of Knicks basketball to more families and young people in China, and at the same time introduce Yelophant and Asian breakfast to more people at Madison Square Garden and beyond.

“As Yelophant grows in the U.S., we want to make good food that fits naturally into people's everyday lives. Food and basketball are very different, but they both bring people together. That's what makes this partnership meaningful to us.”









About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Yelophant

Yelophant is a next-generation nutrition brand bringing athlete-level nutritional standards into everyday foods for families. Founded in China in 2020 and expanded to the United States in 2025, Yelophant combines nutritional science with culinary innovation to create convenient, great-tasting foods designed for modern lifestyles, beginning with family breakfast. Yelophant has built a strong consumer following in China and is expanding in the United States through regional retail, e-commerce and strategic partnerships. The brand is also an official sponsor and product provider of China's National U16-U17 Men's Basketball Team and U18 Ice Hockey Team, reflecting its long-term commitment to nutrition, sports and the development of the next generation.

Guided by the belief that better nutrition should be part of everyday life, Yelophant is working to make high-quality nutrition more accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages, while building a trusted global brand for the next generation. More information is available at yelophant.com









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