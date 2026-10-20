Revelio Labs And Surface Partner To Bring Global Labor Market Intelligence Into AI-Native People Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership combines Revelio Labs' workforce data spanning more than 30 million companies with Surface's organizational intelligence, giving People teams a more complete picture of their workforce and the market around them

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelio Labs, a workforce intelligence and research company, and Surface, the people intelligence platform, today announced a partnership to integrate Revelio Labs' workforce data into the Surface platform. The integration will enhance HR and People Analytics teams' ability to benchmark their organization against peers on key workforce metrics, including hiring, attrition, tenure, headcount growth, talent flows, and compensation, alongside their own workforce data and organizational context.

People teams have more information about their organizations than ever, but understanding how their workforce compares to the broader market remains difficult. Critical external signals, from where competitors are investing in talent to which skills are becoming more valuable, are often fragmented across separate data providers and disconnected from internal workforce analytics. By integrating Revelio Labs' global workforce intelligence directly into Surface, the partnership will let People teams evaluate their workforce in the context of industry trends, competitors, and the broader labor market.

Revelio Labs' workforce data covers more than 30 million companies across 195+ countries, drawing on billions of professional profiles and job postings. By standardizing job titles into consistent occupation clusters, Revelio Labs enables comparisons across companies that use different titles for similar roles. Surface will access this data through Revelio Labs' Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.

The planned integration will support several workforce analytics capabilities, including:



Benchmark workforce trends: Compare headcount, hiring, attrition, tenure, and workforce growth against industry peers and competitors to see how an organization's experience aligns with broader market trends.

Analyze talent flows: Understand where competitors are sourcing talent, where employees go when they leave, and how talent moves across organizations and industries.

Compare workforce trends by role: Evaluate attrition, hiring, and other workforce trends for specific occupations, such as registered nurses or software engineers, using consistent definitions across companies. Benchmark compensation: Compare market compensation trends across roles and industries to inform pay strategies and understand how compensation is evolving across the labor market.

“Most companies have detailed information about their own employees, but much less visibility into the broader labor market,” said Ben Zweig, CEO of Revelio Labs.“That makes it difficult to know whether changes in hiring or attrition are specific to their organization or part of a larger trend. By partnering with Surface, we're making it easier for HR teams to compare their workforce with peers and make decisions based on a more complete picture of the labor market.”

“People leaders are making some of the most consequential decisions about their organizations without a complete picture of the market around them,” said Joelle Emerson, co-founder and CEO of Surface.“They can see what's happening inside their companies, but understanding how competitors are evolving, where talent is moving, and which skills are becoming more valuable often requires entirely separate tools and data sources. Our vision for Surface is to bring all of that intelligence together, so People teams can move beyond analyzing what happened to making smarter decisions about what comes next. Partnering with Revelio Labs is an exciting step toward that vision.”

Surface launched its AI-native People intelligence platform in March 2026, building on more than a decade of experience helping thousands of organizations build high-performing cultures. By bringing together workforce data, organizational context, external market intelligence, and deep People expertise, Surface helps organizations identify emerging challenges and opportunities, understand what's driving them, and take meaningful action. The company announced its rebrand from Paradigm to Surface in October 2026, with Paradigm continuing as its consulting and advisory practice.

The Revelio Labs team will attend the HR Technology Conference & Exposition from October 20–22 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where attendees can visit booth 7027 to learn more about the partnership. The companies also plan to host a joint webinar featuring Ben Zweig and Joelle Emerson after the integration launches.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is a workforce intelligence and research company building the definitive standard for global workforce information. Our team of data scientists, economists, and engineers transforms billions of public employment records into clean, reliable, and standardized data spanning 33.8 million companies, 5.6 billion job postings, and 195 countries. Through the Revelio Terminal, economic research, and public labor market releases, Revelio Labs provides a comprehensive view of the global workforce, helping organizations make critical labor market decisions. Learn more at reveliolabs.com.

About Surface

Surface is a platform for the next era of People leadership. By connecting workforce data, organizational context, proprietary benchmarks, and more than a decade of People expertise, Surface helps organizations understand what's happening across their workforce, identify what matters, and take action. Learn more at surface.ai.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Revelio Labs Miles Jennings |... Surface Nicole Colwell |...