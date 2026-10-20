Jama Software Announces Renesas Selects Jama Connect To Transform Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jama Software®, a leading provider of intelligent engineering management solutions, today announced that Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has selected Jama Connect® to support engineering process improvement initiatives and AI-enabled development activities across its semiconductor engineering organization.







Jama Connect, the engineering management platform selected by Renesas Electronics Corporation.

As organizations evaluate opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence throughout the semiconductor product development processes, maintaining a reliable and connected foundation for requirements management, traceability, and collaboration across hardware, software, systems engineering, quality, and product teams has become increasingly important. Renesas selected Jama Connect based on its ability to support multidisciplinary engineering teams with a flexible information model, end-to-end traceability, and collaborative development processes.

Jama Connect will support Renesas' efforts to enhance visibility across engineering activities, improve collaboration among teams, and strengthen requirements management practices as semiconductor product development complexity continues to increase.

"As we continue to explore opportunities to leverage AI within our semiconductor product development processes, maintaining a strong foundation for requirements management, traceability, and engineering collaboration remains an important objective," said Mohammed Dogar, Vice President, Business Acceleration, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "Jama Connect aligns with these objectives and will support our ongoing efforts to enhance engineering efficiency and consistency across teams."

“Semiconductor companies are under enormous pressure to manage rising product complexity while accelerating innovation," said Neil Stroud, General Manager, Semiconductor at Jama Software. "By choosing Jama Connect as its engineering product context platform, Renesas is creating a trusted, traceable foundation for AI - connecting requirements, architecture, risks, decisions, and verification across hardware and software teams. That context will enable engineers to use AI with greater confidence, make better decisions, reduce rework, and bring complex semiconductor products to market faster.”

Through the adoption of Jama Connect, Renesas intends to support:



Improved requirements management and lifecycle traceability

Enhanced collaboration across engineering disciplines

Greater visibility and consistency of engineering information

More efficient onboarding and knowledge sharing Scalable development processes to support future innovation and growth

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on engineering excellence, quality, and continuous improvement as organizations seek to modernize development processes and support evolving business and technology requirements.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing product velocity for regulated multidisciplinary engineering organizations. Jama Connect delivers the ROI from AI-Driven Development by optimizing product velocity, inference quality and token efficiency while ensuring AI and regulatory compliance. Our rapidly growing customer base spans aerospace & defense, automotive, medtech & life sciences, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, infrastructure, robotics and energy. For more information, please visit

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Kristina Ericksen

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