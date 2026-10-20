Aebi Schmidt Group Strengthens Leadership In North America And Expands Group Executive Board

The acquisition of The Shyft Group in July 2025 has significantly expanded Aebi Schmidt's business in North America. To further sharpen its customer focus and support its strategic development, the Group appoints three presidents for the respective North American business units, effective November 1, 2026. Its two reporting segments, North America and Europe & Rest of World, remain unchanged.

Steffen Schewerda continues to lead the segment as CEO of Aebi Schmidt North America and remains President Vehicle Solutions. Jacob Farmer, currently President Commercial and Fleet, has been appointed President Goods Transport & Chassis. Irina Hot, an experienced commercial leader, will join Aebi Schmidt as President Commercial and Member of the Group Executive Board. She has spent more than 15 years in leadership roles in the specialty vehicle industry, most recently as Vice President Sales, Ambulance Division at REV Group, part of Terex Corporation.

“With three business units, each led by a dedicated president, we are bringing decisions closer to our customers,” said Barend Fruithof, Chairman and Group CEO of Aebi Schmidt.“Steffen Schewerda and Jacob Farmer know our business inside out and have a proven track record of delivering results. With Irina Hot, we gain an experienced leader with deep customer and market knowledge, and I am very happy to have her join Aebi Schmidt. Together, they form a strong team for our next stage of growth.”

Strengthening Production and Procurement Excellence

Michael Schneider, currently Vice President Operations North America, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Global Production Excellence and Member of the Group Executive Board, effective November 1, 2026. He has built his career within Aebi Schmidt, reflecting the Group's commitment to developing talent from within. In his new role, he will continue to drive production excellence across the Group, enabling further significant efficiency gains alongside the ongoing optimization of the Group's production network.

Georg Mohr, a supply chain expert with a strong automotive background, will join Aebi Schmidt as Chief Supply Chain and Member of the Group Executive Board on January 1, 2027. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President Purchasing & Supply Chain at KOSTAL Group. Georg will focus on further improving the Group's procurement performance and supply chain resilience. He succeeds Stefan Kaltenbach, who will leave the Company after seven years with Aebi Schmidt.

“I sincerely thank Stefan Kaltenbach for his years of dedication and his valuable contributions to Aebi Schmidt, and wish him all the best for the future,” said Barend Fruithof.“I am very pleased that Georg Mohr, a proven supply chain expert, is joining us to further strengthen our purchasing and supply chain, and that Michael Schneider, who has grown with our company and knows our plants exceptionally well, is taking on Group-wide responsibility for production.”