A. Duie Pyle Opens Cincinnati Service Center, Expanding Direct LTL Network In Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 44-door facility expands Pyle's direct LTL network into Southwest Ohio and strengthens connections with the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 102-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset- and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announced the opening of a new 44-door service center in the Greater Cincinnati market. The facility extends Pyle's direct less-than-truckload (LTL) network into Southwest Ohio, creating new opportunities for businesses throughout the region while strengthening freight connections between Ohio, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Located at 6549 Allen Road, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069, the facility is strategically positioned to support the region's diverse manufacturing, distribution and supply chain activity. The location provides businesses throughout Greater Cincinnati broader access to Pyle's direct LTL network while enhancing the company's ability to provide consistent, reliable service across its expanding footprint.

“Growing our network is about being where our customers need us and creating stronger connections between the markets they serve,” said Frank Granieri, chief commercial officer at A. Duie Pyle.“Cincinnati gives us an important presence in Southwest Ohio and allows us to extend Pyle's direct LTL service to more customers while strengthening the connection between Ohio and our established Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.”

The expansion also represents a meaningful investment in the local workforce. The service center is expected to add 21 jobs at opening and employ approximately 36 people by the end of 2026, with additional opportunities anticipated as shipment volumes and the company's presence in the area grow.

The Cincinnati opening marks the latest step in Pyle's continued investment in Ohio and the ongoing expansion of its direct-service network. The new service center strengthens Pyle's presence in the state, creates additional opportunities for intra-Ohio freight and provides a stronger connection between Ohio and the company's established Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

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