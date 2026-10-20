Centivo Adds Two Industry Veterans To Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime Health System Consultant Dr. Lisa Bielamowicz joins as Chief Health OfficerHealth Benefits Consultant and Sales Leader James Parr joins as Chief Commercial Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centivo, a primary care-centered health plan for self-funded employers, has welcomed two new leaders to its executive team: Chief Health Officer Dr. Lisa Bielamowicz and Chief Commercial Officer James Parr. These leaders bring decades of employer health benefits, sales, client management, and clinical expertise to Centivo. Longtime physician and health system consultant Dr. Bielamowicz joins the team after serving as a strategic advisor to Centivo's Board of Directors. James Parr joins Centivo with extensive commercial experience as a senior advisor to employers at Lockton, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Collective Health, and senior sales roles at Cigna.

“There are few leaders in healthcare who have the health benefits strategy knowledge and have built the strong relationships that Lisa and James bring to Centivo,” said Ashok Subramanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Centivo.“These new leaders put Centivo in a strong position as we launch in new markets and help more employers across the country tackle rising healthcare costs and restore affordability by rethinking their healthcare benefits strategy.”

As Chief Health Officer, Dr. Bielamowicz will help shape Centivo's clinical model. This includes Centivo Care, which offers members free virtual primary care, resulting in shorter wait times and high patient satisfaction, as well as owning strategic relationships with key health system partners. Before joining Centivo, Dr. Bielamowicz had worked in healthcare for over 20 years and founded Gist Healthcare, a strategic advisory firm providing guidance to healthcare industry leaders. Prior to founding Gist, Lisa was Chief Medical Officer of the Advisory Board, where she led the firm's strategy research for over a decade, and was the primary author of many publications on health system and physician strategy, consumer strategy, payment reform and care transformation. She also trained in diagnostic radiology at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“As a Board Advisor at Centivo, I've seen the Company grow and succeed in improving health outcomes while reducing costs through primary care,” said Dr. Bielamowicz.“I'm so excited to work with the Company as part of their executive team to advance Centivo's unique care model.”

Parr brings nearly three decades of carrier and commercial leadership experience to Centivo. He started his career on the carrier side at Cigna, spending more than 20 years in progressively senior roles, managing large, complex national accounts and developing business across all sizes of employers. He then spent nearly five years as Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Collective Health, where he led the commercial sales organization and drove significant revenue growth. In addition, he worked as a people solutions producer at Lockton and an adviser at several emerging companies in the healthtech and AI space.

“After working with employers for decades, I've heard time and time again how broken healthcare benefits are,” said Parr.“I've joined Centivo because the Company delivers real results that lower costs without simply cost shifting and improves the system for both employers and employees.”

Dr. Bielamowicz and Parr join at a pivotal time for the Company, as it increases its breadth and depth across employers, health systems, and markets, including serving over 20 Fortune 500 companies. As healthcare costs continue to rise, Centivo's innovative primary care-centered plan eliminates deductibles and reduces out of pocket costs for employees. Centivo members see their primary care providers 34 percent more compared to traditional plans, leading to 32 percent fewer ER visits and 10 percent fewer inpatient admits.

About Centivo:

Centivo's mission is to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Centivo's innovative health plan is designed specifically to curb the inefficiency and waste that exist in today's employer-sponsored health plans. In partnership with leading local health systems, Centivo's primary care-centered health plan offers employers a replacement to traditional health insurance carriers, lowering the total cost of care by 20 percent or more while delivering tangible value to employers, employees, and its partner health systems. To learn more about Centivo, please visit: .

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