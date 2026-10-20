Tenable Expands Open Security Ecosystem To Extend Exposure Intelligence And Accelerate AI Security Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Tenable OPEN for AI program enables customers to use preferred AI models, agents and tools to improve visibility, insight and action

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced the expansion of its open technology and partner ecosystem to accelerate integrated security workflows across the entire tech stack. Tenable OPEN for AI delivers validated, ready-to-use AI workflows, enabling organizations to use Tenable's deep exposure intelligence with their preferred AI models, agents and tools. Tenable OPEN for AI launch partners include BeyondTrust, Cohesity, Command Zero, Corelight, Infoblox, Recorded Future, Securonix, SentinelOne, Setyl, Snyk, Sparkle In and Splunk.

As part of the Tenable Open Partner Exchange Network (OPEN), the company's technology partner program, Tenable OPEN for AI connects the security stack and helps security teams use AI to investigate risk, prioritize exposures and take action faster.

“Tenable is the only exposure management provider offering a truly unrestricted, vendor-agnostic ecosystem of validated AI use cases, based on customer demand,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable.“By supporting both standardized MCP connectors and direct APIs, Tenable OPEN for AI provides security teams complete freedom to integrate their AI tools of choice and build custom, agentic workflows without artificial restrictions or forcing reliance on a single proprietary platform.”

By connecting the Tenable Hexa AI MCP Server with partner MCP servers via the AI tools customers already use, customers can interact with datasets across vendors simultaneously, unlocking cross-platform visibility and action, without custom software development. Each use case is available in two forms: as a documented workflow that security teams can replicate with the AI tool of their choice through the Tenable Hexa AI MCP Server, or as a ready-to-use skill on the CyberAgents Exchange, the vendor-agnostic AI agent marketplace powered by Tenable.

Featured OPEN for AI use cases available today include:



Cross-Platform Security Triage (SentinelOne): Engineered for security teams to investigate alerts, vulnerable assets and misconfigurations in natural language, from a single AI chat window.

Network Threat & Blast Radius Mapping (Corelight): Designed to combine Corelight network telemetry with live Tenable asset context to rapidly triage active network threats and prioritize investigations and remediation based on the potential blast radius of exposed assets.

Code-to-Runtime Risk Correlation (Snyk): Joins Snyk developer-first application security findings with Tenable runtime exposure data to quickly confirm whether code-level vulnerabilities are deployed in production. Identity-Enriched Exposure Triage (BeyondTrust): Combines BeyondTrust privileged account, session, and entitlement data with Tenable findings to risk-rank assets based on complete identity context.

OPEN for AI Partner Supporting Quotes

“The ability to unite disjointed data across both endpoints and enterprise risk exposure and take coordinated, automated action transforms security teams,” said Melissa K. Smith, SVP Global Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives at SentinelOne.“Our partnership with Tenable OPEN for AI enables customers to see SentinelOne's endpoint analysis and Tenable exposure intelligence side by side. Together, we're delivering a cross-platform triage engine that prioritizes risk based on context-rich, real-world insights without requiring complex custom integrations.”

“Every SOC analyst knows the question that follows an alert: is this asset actually vulnerable?” said Robert Rossetti, Partner Engineer at Splunk.“Tenable OPEN for AI answers it inside the investigation. Analysts can, for example, ask questions in plain language and get Splunk alerts back with Tenable vulnerability context attached, so they can confirm whether a critical asset is under active attack and respond faster.”

“As AI assistants take on more of the day-to-day work of security operations, they need ground-truth network context to produce answers teams can act on,” said Matt Landry, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Infoblox.“By combining Infoblox network identity data with Tenable exposure intelligence through an open protocol, security teams can understand both what a device is and how exposed it is. This on-demand, correlated view gives AI-driven workflows a network source of truth for prioritizing the right assets and moving from signal to action faster.”

"Every exposure finding raises the same follow-up question: is anyone taking advantage of it?" said Dov Yoran, co-founder and CEO of Command Zero. "With Tenable OPEN for AI, a priority exposure finding from Tenable feeds directly into a Command Zero investigation, where it provides critical context and helps analysts prioritize response. Every step is recorded and reviewable, and the approved verdict goes back to Tenable so exposure and investigation teams eliminate the need to pivot between platforms."

Tenable OPEN for AI use cases are available now at: tenable.com/partners/technology/ai

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

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