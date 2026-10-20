Femasys Partners With Sandsrx Pharmacy To Support Femaseed® Fertility Portfolio Launch To OB/Gyns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First in a planned network of specialty pharmacy partnerships provides medication coordination and preferred pricing for OB/GYNs and their patients

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide, announced today an agreement with SandsRx Pharmacy, marking the first in a planned network of specialty pharmacy partnerships supporting the launch of FemaSeed and Femasys' comprehensive fertility portfolio to OB/GYN practices. The partnership complements a portfolio spanning diagnostics for women and men, sperm preparation and in-office fertility treatment by providing specialized pharmacy support, coordinated medication access and preferred pricing. For patients undergoing FemaSeed treatment, fertility medications may be prescribed to support ovulation and improve the likelihood of pregnancy.

“FemaSeed is creating a new opportunity for OB/GYNs to provide first-line fertility treatment in their own practices, bringing care historically performed primarily by infertility specialists into a familiar setting,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys.“FemaSeed places sperm directly where conception occurs, and managing ovulation and treatment timing is essential to supporting pregnancy outcomes. Partnerships with specialty pharmacies such as SandsRx bring valuable medication expertise, education and coordination to practices introducing this treatment. These resources help support successful integration of FemaSeed and our broader fertility portfolio into OB/GYN care.”

“We are excited to expand our fertility pharmacy support to OB/GYN practices through Femasys' FemaSeed treatment solution,” said Mike Sands, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SandsRx Pharmacy.“We have supported the fertility community through reproductive centers, and this partnership allows us to reach patients earlier in their fertility journey through their OB/GYN. By providing medication expertise, education and personalized support, we can help these practices integrate FemaSeed and guide patients through treatment with greater confidence.”

About FemaSeed Fertility Portfolio

The Femasys Fertility Portfolio is designed to support a more complete fertility care pathway, beginning with diagnostic evaluation for both women and men through FemVue, which uses ultrasound to assess fallopian tube patency, and SpermVue, an at-home male fertility screening option that can help identify potential barriers to conception earlier. FemaSeed Complete combines FemaSeed with FemSperm for in-office sperm handling, enabling practices to provide first-line fertility treatment without the need for referral to a specialist or outside laboratory. Together, the portfolio is designed to enable earlier fertility care that is more accessible and lower cost. Learn more at and .

About Femasys Inc.

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is focused on commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm preparation products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval through the ongoing FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, supporting commercialization through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys' portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.

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About SandsRx Pharmacy

Founded in 2013, SandsRx Pharmacy is a family-owned and operated specialty and compounding pharmacy serving patients and healthcare providers across the United States. Its fertility services include specialty and compounded medications, insurance verification, financial assistance programs, pharmacist consultations, virtual nurse support and coordinated medication delivery. Committed to personalized care, SandsRx works closely with patients and their healthcare teams to provide education and support throughout the fertility treatment journey. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“pending,”“intend,”“believe,”“suggests,”“potential,”“hope,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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