Arms Cyber Names Jay Manni Chief Technology Officer
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brentwood, TN, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber, the leader in stealth-driven endpoint protection for the AI era, is pleased to welcome Jay Manni to our executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role, Mr. Manni will oversee all aspects of engineering, product development, and technology strategy for the Raven Platform.
Mr. Manni brings more than two decades of experience building security products and scaling engineering organizations from their earliest stages. A founding engineer at FireEye, he helped build its core threat detection products and grow its engineering organization through a successful IPO and beyond. As SVP of Product Engineering at DTEX Systems, he led the engineering and product initiatives that scaled its cloud-native insider risk platform. Most recently, he helped develop an AI agent-driven platform for incident hunting and response. Throughout his career, Mr. Manni has consistently turned early-stage technology into category-defining products.
As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Manni will work with the executive team to accelerate the Raven Platform roadmap across its three modules: AI Ransomware Protection, AI Policy Enforcement, and AI Data Resilience. He will lead the engineering organization through its next phase of growth, ensuring Arms Cyber continues to deliver preemptive defenses that conceal what matters, adapt to threats in real time, and restore without compromise.
About Arms Cyber
Arms Cyber delivers stealth-driven endpoint protection for the AI era. The Raven Platform uses a single sensor and three modules to keep critical data invisible to attackers, enforce policy across every AI agent and endpoint, and recover in minutes when it counts. Built as an overlay that strengthens existing EDR and XDR investments, Arms Cyber provides the preemptive defenses you need but don't have. Learn more at armscyber.ai.
Mr. Manni brings more than two decades of experience building security products and scaling engineering organizations from their earliest stages. A founding engineer at FireEye, he helped build its core threat detection products and grow its engineering organization through a successful IPO and beyond. As SVP of Product Engineering at DTEX Systems, he led the engineering and product initiatives that scaled its cloud-native insider risk platform. Most recently, he helped develop an AI agent-driven platform for incident hunting and response. Throughout his career, Mr. Manni has consistently turned early-stage technology into category-defining products.
As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Manni will work with the executive team to accelerate the Raven Platform roadmap across its three modules: AI Ransomware Protection, AI Policy Enforcement, and AI Data Resilience. He will lead the engineering organization through its next phase of growth, ensuring Arms Cyber continues to deliver preemptive defenses that conceal what matters, adapt to threats in real time, and restore without compromise.
About Arms Cyber
Arms Cyber delivers stealth-driven endpoint protection for the AI era. The Raven Platform uses a single sensor and three modules to keep critical data invisible to attackers, enforce policy across every AI agent and endpoint, and recover in minutes when it counts. Built as an overlay that strengthens existing EDR and XDR investments, Arms Cyber provides the preemptive defenses you need but don't have. Learn more at armscyber.ai.
Attachment
-
Arms Cyber Names Jay Manni Chief Technology Officer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment