Thought Industries Launches Lens And Unveils Customer Knowledge AI Platform, Breaking The Knowledge Silos Holding Businesses And Their Customers Back

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lens joins the Thought Industries Academy to form the Customer Knowledge AI Platform, turning fragmented customer and product knowledge into trusted guidance everywhere customers and AI agents look for answers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Industries today launched Lens, a first-of-its-kind AI product, and unveiled the Customer Knowledge AI Platform, creating a breakthrough way for businesses to help customers succeed with their products.

Customer and product leaders face a growing problem: customer knowledge lives in silos across systems and teams, while AI is now everywhere customers look for guidance. Every tool can answer fast. Not every tool answers right. When answers contradict each other or fall out of date, customers get stuck, trust erodes and product adoption slows, putting retention and growth at risk. That's the exact challenge Thought Industries is solving with its new platform.

Unveiling the Customer Knowledge AI Platform

The Thought Industries Customer Knowledge AI Platform brings fragmented customer knowledge together so businesses can deliver trusted, accurate guidance wherever customers and AI agents need it. At the core of the platform is a proprietary governed AI knowledge layer that gives businesses visibility into what they know, the ability to reconcile conflicting or outdated information, and control over what can be trusted. It works quickly and proactively, before guidance reaches customers and AI agents across the systems businesses already use. Nothing to move. Nothing to rebuild.

Rather than relying on existing approaches alone –– such as MCP connectors, AI built into individual systems and other AI tools that primarily find and access existing information –– Thought Industries' Customer Knowledge AI Platform breaks down knowledge silos across scattered sources, governing what customers and AI agents can rely on. That trusted and accurate guidance can then be delivered everywhere, while every interaction makes the knowledge behind the next one better.

“AI agents are only as smart as the context behind them. When every agent is working from a different version of product knowledge, they can simply spread wrong answers faster,” said Irana Wasti, CEO of Thought Industries.“AI made answers abundant. Now the problem is knowing what to trust when the sources don't agree. Search and retrieval alone can find information, but they don't resolve conflicts between sources. Our Customer Knowledge AI Platform does. When customers get what they need to succeed with a product, they use more, buy more and stay longer.”

Introducing Lens: AI Agents That Put Customer Knowledge to Work

To launch its Customer Knowledge AI platform, Thought Industries is introducing Lens, the first AI solution purpose-built to eliminate fragmented customer knowledge and accelerate product adoption. Powered by knowledge agents, Lens connects, governs and continuously improves customer knowledge, delivering trusted guidance and intelligent actions wherever customers and AI agents need them. Together with Thought Industries Academy, Lens is the pivotal AI solution needed to form the Customer Knowledge AI Platform and break the knowledge silos holding customers back, once and for all.

“Often the information a user is searching for lives in different systems, not just our courseware," said Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Education at The Linux Foundation.“We're excited to put Lens to work. It will bring that knowledge together and make it useful wherever our customers are looking for help, including through AI. Most importantly, we maintain control over the information being surfaced while also learning from the questions customers are asking. That gives us a much clearer picture of what customers need, where they're getting stuck and how we can help them get more value from our products."

How Lens works:



Connect sources instantly. Lens instantly plugs into the knowledge sources businesses already have, from their academy and product documentation to the help center, blog and more. Those sources stay where they are. No technical projects needed.

Agents resolve and govern. Lens knowledge agents work across what businesses know about their customers, what customers need to know about the product, and what businesses learn from their questions. They surface contradictions, apply governance rules that users set in plain language and help keep guidance accurate and current as products change.

Deliver trusted guidance everywhere. Lens makes that guidance available wherever customers and AI agents acting for them need it –– whether inside the product, in the academy, through support, on the web or in their AI tool of choice. It adapts to the moment, from a quick reply or walkthrough to a video or deeper learning. Lens agents can also take the next step and complete workflows. See and learn from every interaction. With Lens, customer questions don't disappear into an AI black box. Every question and interaction feeds back into the knowledge layer, showing where customers are getting stuck, where gaps exist and how well answers are working. That helps improve what customers get next.

Together, these capabilities create a closed loop: every interaction improves the knowledge behind the next one.

With the launch of Lens and the Customer Knowledge AI Platform, Thought Industries is moving beyond traditional customer education to help businesses turn fragmented knowledge into a competitive advantage. By delivering trusted, intelligent guidance wherever customers learn, ask, and act, Thought Industries is helping businesses accelerate product adoption, deepen customer relationships, and drive growth through the success of their customers.

Lens is available now in Beta. To learn more about Lens and the Customer Knowledge AI Platform, please visit:

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries is the Customer Knowledge AI Platform for customer and product leaders, delivering trusted and accurate product guidance across every customer and AI touchpoint. Building on more than a decade of expertise in customer learning, Thought Industries brings fragmented knowledge together across existing systems through a governed AI knowledge layer that answers customers' questions, governs what should be trusted and learns from every interaction. Through Thought Industries Academy and Lens, businesses help their customers successfully adopt and use products, driving retention, expansion and revenue growth.

Learn more at thoughtindustries.com.

Media Contact

...