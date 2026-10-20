Lazzara UHV 100

Lazzara UHV 100 Sold Just a Few Months After Launch to Experienced American Yacht Owner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lazzara Yachts is pleased to announce the sale of the Lazzara UHV 100 to an experienced American yacht owner, just a few months after the 30.5-metre (100 ft) yacht made her debut on the water.The owner has a long history with yachts but is new to Lazzara, and he made his decision remarkably quickly. From the moment he stepped aboard, the UHV 100's extraordinary volume, quality of construction and residential comfort made an immediate impression.The yacht's first season will be spent in the Mediterranean, enjoying a full summer of cruising. After that, she will be shipped to the United States, where she will be permanently based in Fort Lauderdale.The sale is an important milestone for the UHV 100 and the wider Lazzara UHV Series. It validates the philosophy behind the project: more space, comfort and confidence at sea, without the need for significantly greater length.About Lazzara Yachts:Lazzara Yachts, part of Euro Marine Group, is an iconic American yacht manufacturer celebrated for its innovative designs, exceptional quality, and unparalleled engineering. With a legacy spanning over 65 years, Lazzara Yachts continues to push the boundaries of yacht construction, delivering groundbreaking models and maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence. Lazzara Yachts focuses on semi-custom-built yachts that blend advanced technology with timeless aesthetics.Lazzara offers a diverse range of yachts, including Ultra High Volume (UHV), Catamaran (LPC), Expedition(EX), Motor Yacht(LMY) and Sport Express(LSX) yacht series. Lazzara owners become part of an exclusive group who appreciate the individuality of their vessel and the super yacht quality that goes into each and every build.

Deniz Diduk

Lazzara Yachts

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Lazzara UHV 100 Sold Just a Few Months After Launch! News Provided By Lazzara Yachts October 20, 2026, 12:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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