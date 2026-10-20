Splendor Labs Demonstrates Direct NFC Payments On Patent-Pending Quantum-Resistant Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Physical security cards and direct settlement through a Layer-1 network built with four complementary post-quantum security and network technologies.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Labs SA has demonstrated a new payment architecture that combines smartphones, physical NFC security cards and direct settlement through its live, patent-pending Splendor Quantum Chain infrastructure.

The demonstration illustrates how merchants and customers can authorize and complete supported digital payments without requiring a conventional card-processing network.

The technology brings together payment acceptance, cryptographic authorization and transaction settlement within one integrated infrastructure, providing an alternative approach to electronic payment processing.

Turning Smartphones Into Payment Terminals

At the center of Splendor's payment architecture is a straightforward concept: a smartphone can perform the functions of a payment terminal, while a physical security card provides an additional layer of authorization.

The demonstrated payment process works as follows:

1. A merchant creates a payment request using Splendor Wallet.

2. The customer scans the payment QR code using their smartphone.

3. The customer authorizes the transaction by tapping their Splendor Quantum Security Card against their own phone.

4. The authorized payment is submitted directly to Splendor Quantum Chain.

5. The transaction is recorded on the network, allowing its execution to be independently verified through the blockchain explorer.

Splendor's demonstration showed the payment authorization process and successful transactions within its testnet environment.

The company is also developing smartphone-based payment credentials, expanding the ways consumers and merchants can interact with its infrastructure.

Unlike conventional card payments, which typically involve several participants responsible for authorization, processing and settlement, Splendor's demonstrated system connects payment authorization directly to its underlying settlement network.

The result is an architecture designed to reduce the number of intermediaries required to complete supported digital transactions.

Security Built Into the Infrastructure

Splendor Quantum Chain was introduced in September 2026 as a live Layer-1 network designed from the ground up around post-quantum cryptography.

Rather than relying on a single quantum-resistant algorithm, its architecture integrates four complementary technologies:

ML-DSA-65: NIST-standardized post-quantum digital signatures for transaction authentication.

ML-KEM-768: Post-quantum key-establishment technology supporting protected network communications.

Dual ML-DSA/SLH-DSA verification: An architecture supporting verification using two distinct post-quantum signature families.

Random Linear Network Coding (RLNC): A network transport technology designed to improve the resilience and efficiency of distributed data delivery.

Together, these components address transaction authentication, secure communications, verification and network resilience.

The system operates on conventional computing hardware without requiring quantum computers.

Splendor has filed patent applications covering aspects of its Layer-1 architecture, payment authorization, NFC technology and related security infrastructure.

A New Direction for Electronic Payments

The company's payment technology is designed for potential applications in merchant acceptance, digital commerce, financial services and institutional settlement.

By integrating payment authorization and settlement into the same infrastructure, Splendor aims to provide additional options for how financial transactions can be processed.

"Payment technology is undergoing a fundamental architectural change," said Todor Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Splendor Labs SA.

"Our objective is to make advanced cryptographic security practical for everyday financial transactions. We have developed a patent-pending infrastructure that connects smartphones, physical security cards and direct settlement through a network designed for the post-quantum era."

"The significance is that payment authorization and settlement no longer need to depend on the traditional card-network model for every transaction. We believe this creates important opportunities for the next generation of financial services."

Splendor Quantum Chain is operational, while the NFC payment workflows demonstrated are in testing. The company is continuing development toward broader commercial applications and institutional integration.



About Splendor Labs SA

Splendor Labs SA is a technology company developing patent-pending post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure, digital payment systems, hardware authentication and secure digital applications.

Its technology ecosystem includes Splendor Quantum Chain, Splendor Wallet, Splendor Vault and Splendor Quantum Security Card.

Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

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Splendor Labs Demonstrates Direct NFC Payments on Patent-Pending Quantum-Resistant Infrastructure News Provided By Splendor Labs SA October 20, 2026, 12:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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