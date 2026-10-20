Riverhills Moving Outlines Senior Move Planning For Families Relocating Between San Antonio And The Kerrville Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With nearly a third of Kerr County residents aged 65+, the Hill Country moving company is highlighting how families can plan downsizing and senior moves.

KERVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RiverHills Moving is highlighting its senior moving services for households relocating between San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country, as more older adults downsize, move closer to family, or settle into retirement communities in and around Kerrville. The family-owned company serves Kerrville, Boerne, San Antonio, and surrounding communities with local, long-distance, residential, and senior moves through RiverHills Moving.Kerr County had 52,598 residents in the 2020 census and is estimated at about 54,000 today. Roughly 30 percent of them are 65 or older, about double the statewide share of around 14 percent. Kerrville, the county seat and largest city with about 25,000 residents, has long drawn retirees with its slower pace, the Guadalupe River, and access to healthcare. That includes the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kerrville, which dates back to 1919. Movement runs both ways along the roughly 65-mile stretch of I-10 between Kerrville and San Antonio. Some San Antonio households are selling long-time family homes and moving to smaller Hill Country properties. Other Hill Country residents are moving to San Antonio to be closer to adult children, specialists, or assisted- and independent-living communities. In both directions, the move usually involves decades of belongings, a smaller destination, and a timeline set by a closing date or a community's move-in schedule.Senior moves rarely follow the pattern of a standard household move. Furniture often has to be sorted into what is going to the new home, what is going to family members, and what is going into storage. Retirement and assisted living communities often set move-in windows, require elevator reservations, and set rules for where a truck can park. Antiques, heirlooms, and large pieces may need disassembly or special wrapping to fit through narrower doorways.RiverHills Moving plans these moves around the client's floor plan and timeline. Crews protect floors and door frames, wrap furniture in padded blankets, and disassemble and reassemble beds, tables, and shelving when needed. We label boxes by room so essentials come off the truck first. Full or partial packing is available for clients who need help with kitchens, fragile items, or a lifetime of keepsakes. When closing and move-in dates don't align, we can hold belongings in storage until the new home is ready.RiverHills Moving recommends that families start planning at least four to six weeks before a senior move, or earlier if the move depends on a home sale or a community's move-in date. Families moving a parent into a retirement or assisted living community should ask the community early about permitted move hours, elevator access, and truck parking. Measuring the new space before moving day also helps decide which furniture will fit. Customers can request a free estimate online or by phone.RiverHills Moving is licensed and insured, locally owned, and holds a 5.0-star rating from more than 350 Google reviews.About RiverHills Moving: RiverHills Moving is a family-owned moving company serving Kerrville, Boerne, San Antonio, and the surrounding Texas Hill Country. It provides local and long-distance moving, residential and commercial relocations, apartment and senior moves, packing services, and storage.

Jackson Williams

RiverHills Moving

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RiverHills Moving Outlines Senior Move Planning for Families Relocating Between San Antonio and the Kerrville Area News Provided By Rotate Digital October 20, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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