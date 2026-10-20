Iris Armstrong, Featured By Influential Women: Transforming Vision Into Reality Through Construction And Leadership

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- President and CEO of The Summit Alliance LLC Leads a Licensed General Contracting Firm Known for Quality Craftsmanship, Operational Excellence, and Trusted Client RelationshipsKansas City, Missouri - Iris Armstrong is the President and CEO of The Summit Alliance LLC, a full-service, licensed general contracting firm serving the Kansas City metropolitan area. The company specializes in commercial, residential, and multifamily construction and tenant improvements, remodeling, property rehabilitation, design, post-construction cleaning, construction management, in-fill development, and developer/owner representation services.As the company's founder, Iris has established a business grounded in quality craftsmanship, operational excellence, and lasting client relationships. A Project Management Professional (PMP) with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Shorter University, she combines strategic vision with disciplined project management to guide construction and renovation projects from initial concept through completion. Her professional credentials also include experience as a licensed general contractor, infill housing developer, and licensed real estate agent, providing her with a broad understanding of construction, property development, and the real estate industry.At the heart of Iris's work is a passion for transforming properties and recognizing possibilities others may overlook. She is particularly drawn to the creative aspects of construction and rehabilitation, where she can envision a property's potential long before the first phase of work begins. She describes this ability as her“vision of the after”-seeing what a space can become rather than focusing solely on its present condition. This perspective allows her to collaborate effectively with architects, contractors, and project teams to transform ideas into functional, attractive spaces that meet clients' needs and aspirations. It also distinguishes The Summit Alliance LLC as a company that brings both creative vision and practical execution to every project.Before founding The Summit Alliance LLC, Iris spent more than a decade as Project Director at Love & Associates Inc., where she developed extensive experience in project management, business operations, and organizational leadership. During that time, she strengthened her ability to manage budgets, coordinate multidisciplinary teams, navigate project challenges, and deliver results. Those experiences provided the foundation for establishing her own company and continue to shape her approach to leadership today. Whether overseeing residential renovations, new construction, or large-scale multifamily improvements, Iris brings an understanding of both the creative possibilities and operational demands required to move a project successfully from planning to completion.Iris attributes much of her success to her openness to new ideas, willingness to learn, and belief in the power of collaboration. Her strengths in leadership, communication, and project management allow her to align people, resources, and responsibilities around shared objectives. She has built her career on recognizing opportunities, developing trusted partnerships, and creating an environment where individuals can contribute their expertise toward a common goal. For Iris, success is not an individual achievement but the result of bringing the right people together, establishing clear expectations, and providing the guidance and support needed to achieve quality outcomes.Career Advice and Professional GrowthThe most valuable career advice Iris has received is to remain open to learning, embrace growth, and never underestimate the importance of strong professional relationships. She believes that continuous improvement, thoughtful listening, and the ability to adapt are essential to building a successful and sustainable career.These principles remain central to her leadership of The Summit Alliance LLC. By combining vision, perseverance, and collaboration, Iris continues to pursue opportunities that strengthen the company and expand its capabilities. She also recognizes that effective leadership requires surrounding herself with knowledgeable, talented professionals who share her commitment to integrity, accountability, and delivering value to clients.Encouraging Women in ConstructionFor young women entering the construction industry, Iris offers a message of confidence, curiosity, and preparation. She encourages them to seek knowledge, ask questions, embrace challenges, and take the time to understand every aspect of the construction process.She emphasizes that success in construction extends beyond technical ability. It requires an understanding of project planning, budgeting, coordination, scheduling, and the important role each trade plays in completing a project. Developing this broader perspective allows professionals to make informed decisions, anticipate challenges, and lead with greater confidence.Iris encourages women to pursue opportunities that expand their skills and responsibilities while remaining grounded in integrity and accountability. She believes that women who invest in understanding the full scope of a project are well positioned to become effective leaders, build credibility, and earn the respect and trust of clients, colleagues, and industry partners.Industry Challenges and OpportunitiesIris identifies rising construction costs and the shortage of dependable, skilled subcontractors as two of the most significant challenges facing the construction industry. Increasing material prices continue to place pressure on project budgets and financial feasibility, while labor shortages can affect schedules, productivity, and the consistency of workmanship.Despite these challenges, Iris sees considerable opportunity for companies willing to innovate and adapt. She believes stronger industry partnerships, efficient resource management, thoughtful planning, and improved project coordination will play an increasingly important role in delivering successful outcomes.For Iris, the future of construction belongs to companies that can respond to changing market conditions without compromising quality, accountability, or client trust. She views challenges not simply as obstacles but as opportunities to strengthen business practices, develop new approaches, and create lasting value.Personal Values and Community CommitmentIntegrity, quality, and ethical conduct are the principles that guide Iris in both her professional and personal life. She takes pride in being a woman of her word, believing that trust is built through honesty, accountability, and consistently following through on commitments.Whether leading a construction project, working directly with clients, or collaborating with her team, Iris approaches every responsibility with professionalism, fairness, and a commitment to doing what is right. She believes that a company's reputation is shaped not only by the quality of its completed work but also by the relationships it builds and the integrity it demonstrates throughout the process.Her commitment to making a difference extends beyond her business. Iris supports initiatives focused on affordable housing and community development, recognizing the important role that construction and revitalization play in strengthening neighborhoods. She is especially drawn to collaborative projects that improve housing opportunities, restore underutilized properties, and create environments where individuals, families, and communities can thrive.Leadership, Vision, and LegacyThrough her leadership of The Summit Alliance LLC, Iris Armstrong continues to demonstrate that successful construction is about more than buildings, budgets, and completed projects. It is about recognizing potential, building meaningful relationships, and creating lasting value for the people and communities served.Her personal philosophy,“vision of the after,” captures the essence of her approach to business and life. Where others may see limitations, Iris sees possibilities. Where others see a property in need of repair, she envisions what it can become. And where challenges arise, she sees opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and progress.Guided by integrity, strengthened by experience, and inspired by the possibilities of transformation, Iris is building a legacy that extends beyond the success of her company. It is a legacy defined by the trust she earns, the opportunities she creates, the people she inspires, and the lasting impact of turning vision into reality.For Iris Armstrong, the greatest reward is not simply seeing a project completed. It is seeing the vision of what was possible become something meaningful, lasting, and real.Learn More about Iris Armstrong:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.LinkedIn:Iris Armstrong, PMP | LinkedIn

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Iris Armstrong, Featured By Influential Women: Transforming Vision Into Reality Through Construction And Leadership News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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