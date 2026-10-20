Franklymail Adds Calendar And AI Tools To $9-A-Year Email Hosting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Unlimited mailboxes and domains, shared calendars and AI-connected email bring growing teams more capability with one annual hosting bill.

SANLIURFA, TURKEY, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FranklyMail, the email hosting service built by Naylalabs, has expanded its platform with shared calendars, AI assistant connections and new tools for managing business email. The service brings custom-domain email to individuals and organizations for $9 per year, with unlimited mailboxes, domains and aliases sharing 10 GB of storage. Following its public launch in August 2026, FranklyMail has passed 200 users while continuing to build features around community feedback.Professional email for $0.75 a month, billed annuallyFranklyMail's $9 annual hosting price applies to an account. A business can create addresses for its team, departments and projects across its own domains within the same plan. Five mailboxes or fifty share the same base annual bill and storage pool. Additional storage costs $0.40 per GB per year, allowing customers to expand capacity as their archives grow.For example, a team with ten mailboxes using up to 10 GB in total pays $9 a year for hosting, equivalent to $0.90 per mailbox annually. The account is designed for one organization, individual or household. This approach makes professional email especially accessible to small businesses, founders, independent professionals and families managing several domains.Customers starting with a new domain can choose a $29 annual domain-and-email option, which includes domain registration and setup. The domain is registered in the customer's name.A complete everyday email workflowFranklyMail combines browser-based webmail with IMAP, POP3, SMTP and JMAP access, giving customers the flexibility to use compatible email applications. Webmail brings conversations and sent replies together, supports connected accounts and lets users send from their aliases. Shared aliases can deliver a copy to multiple team members, helping departments handle addresses such as support or sales through their individual inboxes.Catch-all addresses, forwarding, vacation replies and server-side Sieve filters help customers organize incoming mail and automate routine handling. The management panel brings domain setup, DNS verification, mailbox administration and pooled storage into one place. Delivery history provides recorded incoming and outgoing server events, with filters that help users trace a message and understand its delivery status.Migration tools include imports from compatible IMAP providers and MBOX uploads, including exports from Google Takeout. Customers can preview source folders, choose what to transfer and preserve message dates, read status and flags during IMAP migration. These tools let users bring their existing email history into FranklyMail alongside their new addresses.Calendar alongside the inboxThe newly released FranklyMail Calendar adds scheduling to the email experience. Customers can create timed or all-day events, invite guests, track responses and organize recurring meetings. Month, week, day and agenda views provide different ways to plan work, while reminders help keep upcoming events visible.Calendar sharing supports read or edit access for other FranklyMail mailboxes. Customers can import and export ICS files and connect compatible CalDAV applications. Calendar is accessible from webmail or through its dedicated website using the same mailbox login, making email and scheduling available together.AI assistance with the user in controlAgentic Inbox lets customers connect their own mailbox to compatible assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT through a custom connection. They can search conversations, summarize messages and prepare replies or forwards from a conversation with their assistant. Outgoing messages remain subject to the mailbox user's review and approval, combining convenient assistance with direct control over communication.Each mailbox includes 25 Agentic Inbox requests per day. The optional Boost subscription, priced at $12 per year, raises the subscribed mailbox's allowance to 2,500 daily requests and adds AI writing assistance and optional email open tracking. One Boost subscription also covers writing and open tracking for authenticated accounts connected in the supported FranklyMail experience, including accounts with other providers. Writing assistance helps users refine wording and tone before sending.Tools for growing businesses and developersTwo-factor authentication and app passwords support account security, while standard email protocols keep customer archives portable. BIMI setup tools help businesses prepare their brand logo and DNS configuration for supporting inboxes, with any required certificates obtained separately. Free public DNS and email configuration tools help users inspect MX, SPF, DKIM and DMARC records.For developers, an HTTP API supports domain, mailbox, alias and routing management, enabling repeatable setup and administration. The public site is available in 11 languages, broadening access to product information and setup guidance.Built from years of practical experienceFranklyMail grew from email infrastructure used internally by Naylalabs for years. Founder Muhammed Emin Ayar brings 16 years of software development experience, including CTO roles, full stack development, product management and teaching at NGO bootcamps. Naylalabs has operated under his leadership since 2018 and has delivered software projects for major brands including Arçelik, Danone and ToyzzShop.The team is preparing dedicated Android, iOS and macOS applications for store review as it develops FranklyMail toward a broader business workspace. Customer conversations continue to shape improvements to the product.FranklyMail is available globally at franklymail, with a 30-day refund policy. Product information, pricing and setup guides are available on the website.About FranklyMailFranklyMail is a Naylalabs product providing custom-domain email hosting with storage-based pricing. Its platform combines email, shared calendars, migration tools, AI-assisted workflows and developer access for individuals and organizations.

Muhammed Emin Ayar

Naylalabs / FranklyMail

+90 537 514 55 48

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FranklyMail Adds Calendar and AI Tools to $9-a-Year Email Hosting News Provided By Naylalabs / FranklyMail October 20, 2026, 12:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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