Award-Winning Children's Book Glee The Goblin Highlights Creator Emily Jones's Expansion Into Publishing

Following literary recognition and Kickstarter success, Emily Jones shares her experience building a children's storytelling brand apart from her online career

- Emily JonesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital creator, entrepreneur, and author Emily Jones is gaining recognition in children's publishing with Glee The Goblin, a storybook project that has received a Literary Titan Award, earned recognition as a Kickstarter "Projects We Love" selection, and reached its crowdfunding goal in less than 24 hours.Jones, who ranks among the top 0.01% of earners on a leading subscription-based platform, developed Glee The Goblin as an independent creative venture. Rather than introducing the project through her established online audience, she initially focused on allowing the story and its message to connect with readers on their own merits.The decision reflected Jones's interest in establishing a creative identity beyond the industry where she first built her career. The project's early recognition has since become part of a broader conversation about entrepreneurship, artistic credibility, and the opportunities available to women pursuing careers across traditionally separate industries.At the center of Glee The Goblin is a children's story that encourages kindness, generosity, and the joy of giving. By shifting the familiar holiday question from "Have you been good?" to "What good can you do?", the book invites children and families to explore the impact of their actions on others.Following the public connection between Jones and the project, discussions surrounding her professional background have drawn additional attention to the book and her transition into children's publishing.For Jones, the experience highlights the importance of allowing creative work to be evaluated independently of an individual's previous professional experience."I wanted to create something meaningful that could stand on its own, without relying on the audience or reputation I had already built," said Jones. "The recognition Glee received showed me that people connected with the story itself. I believe women should have the freedom to grow, explore different interests, and be taken seriously in whatever industry they choose to pursue."The success of Glee The Goblin also represents a growing example of how independent digital entrepreneurs are using their experience in audience development, production, and brand management to establish intellectual property in new markets.Jones hopes her experience encourages broader discussions about creative independence and the ability of women entrepreneurs to define their careers beyond the expectations associated with their existing industries.Additional information about Glee The Goblin, its publishing developments, and the project's continued growth is available at gleethegoblin.About Emily JonesEmily Jones is a digital creator, entrepreneur, and children's book author whose work spans digital media, independent publishing, and creative brand development. Ranked among the top 0.01% of earners on a leading subscription based platform, Jones has expanded her entrepreneurial work into children's storytelling through Glee The Goblin, a Literary Titan Award recipient and successfully funded Kickstarter project.

Merryl Garcia-Rodriguez

Alpha Anomaly

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Award-Winning Children's Book Glee The Goblin Highlights Creator Emily Jones's Expansion Into Publishing News Provided By Alpha Anomaly October 20, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media



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