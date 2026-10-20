Dasara Gift: After Bonus And Festive Money, Pay Scale Revision Confirmed On Par With Coal India: Telangana Deputy CM

MENAFN - Live Mint) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday announced a revision of the pay scales of around 1,800 executive officers in grades E-1 to E-7 of the state-run Singareni Collieries on the occasion of the Dasara festival. This is set to bring Singareni workers on par with Coal India.

New pay scale for Singareni workers: When will it be effective?

According to the official announcement, the financial benefits just announced by the state government will come into effect from 25 September 2026.

The revised salary will be reflected in salaries starting this October.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka says

Taking to X, the Deputy CM shared via a post: "A Dasara gift to our hardworking Singareni officers. Fulfilling our long-pending commitment, orders have been issued revising the pay scales for ~1,800 executive officers (E-1 to E-7) on par with Coal India. Financial benefits will be applicable from Sept 25, 2026, and reflected starting from this October's salary. Following our recent ₹596 crore bonus for 39,000 workers and ₹5,500 festive support for contract employees, this decision reaffirms our government's unwavering commitment to the entire Singareni family. Let us work together with renewed energy to power Telangana's growth and meet our state's energy needs. #Singareni #Telangana #DasaraGift #SCCL".

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Previous festive bonus

The decision comes after the recent ₹596 crore bonus announced for 39,000 workers and ₹5,500 in festive support for contract employees.

The State Deputy CM who holds the Finance and Energy portfolios, had also announced that each permanent employee of Singareni would be given an average profit share of ₹1,53,912 for the Dasara festival. About 38,737 permanent employees were said to benefit from the move alongside 29,717 contract workers who were said to receive a bonus of ₹5,500 each.

The government had said that it would also distribute 34 per cent of Singareni's profits among workers keeping up with the last year's decision.

About Singareni Collieries

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited is a government coal mining company. It is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Government of India with respective equity stakes of 51 percent and 49 percent.

Singareni face intense competition in the coal market from popular coal companies, including Mahanadi Coalfields, Coal India and Western Coalfields, as well as private suppliers offering coal at lower prices.

The company earned a net profit of ₹1,754 crore in 2026, as reported by PTI.