Lakeland Fire + Safety's Eagle Technical Products Awarded Cleveland Fire Brigade Contract For Protective Gloves And Hoods

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Expands Lakeland's Existing Relationship with Cleveland Fire Brigade that Includes Jolly Structural Firefighting Footwear

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its Eagle Technical Products business has been awarded a two-year contract by Cleveland Fire Brigade in the United Kingdom for the supply of protective firefighting gloves and particle-blocking hoods.

The contract was awarded following a competitive open tender process covering two product categories. Eagle was selected to supply its ETF320K Ultimate Glow firefighting gloves and EF20TKV-PV PREVENT particle-blocking hoods. The initial two-year contract includes options for two additional 12-month extensions. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The award expands Eagle's existing relationship with Cleveland Fire Brigade, where Lakeland's Jolly brand is already the contracted supplier of structural firefighting footwear. With the addition of gloves and hoods, Lakeland will now supply Cleveland Fire Brigade with protective products across three categories and two of its specialist fire brands.

“This is a good example of the opportunity we see from bringing our fire brands together and expanding our relationships with fire departments,” said Jim Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Industries.“Jolly currently supplies Cleveland with structural firefighting footwear, and this award adds Eagle gloves and hoods for a more comprehensive solution. We believe there is a meaningful opportunity to build deeper customer relationships by introducing more of our fire portfolio to departments already using Lakeland products.”

The contract also represents continued commercial progress for Eagle's ETF320 glove platform as the product gains traction in the UK fire market against established glove manufacturers.

Jenkins added,“These individual wins add up. Our objective is to compete successfully product by product, expand the number of Lakeland products used by each customer, and continue building our position in the global fire market.”

The award reflects Lakeland's continued investment in its global Fire Products portfolio, which includes firefighter turnout gear, protective hoods, gloves, helmets and structural firefighting footwear.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our M&A strategy and tariff mitigation plans. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

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MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

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