Atlasclear Holdings Expands Correspondent Clearing Business With Seventh Broker-Dealer Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Correspondent Network Grows to Seven Signed Agreements as AtlasClear Builds Scale on Its Existing Clearing Platform-

-New Correspondents Expected to Support Stock Loan and Interest Income Growth as Onboarding Progresses-

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the“Company”), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller institutions, fintechs and advisors, today announced the execution of its seventh correspondent broker-dealer agreement through AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.) (“AtlasClearing”), the Company's wholly owned correspondent clearing subsidiary.

As previously signed correspondents complete onboarding and begin clearing through AtlasClearing, the Company expects their customer assets and trading activity to support growth in clearing fees, stock loan revenue and interest income from margin balances, customer cash and securities lending. That opportunity builds on a revenue mix that has already moved beyond commissions: in fiscal 2026, stock locate revenue grew to $6.8 million from approximately $0.3 million, and sources other than commissions accounted for approximately 54% of total revenue. Total revenue for fiscal 2026, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, increased 85% to $20.1 million, and the Company earned an additional approximately $1.8 million of interest income, reported in other income. Those results do not yet reflect material revenue from the Company's newly signed correspondents, which have not yet completed onboarding.

AtlasClear is building scale in a business with few participants and high barriers to entry: FINRA's 2026 Industry Snapshot identifies 25 member firms whose primary business is correspondent clearing. AtlasClearing has grown from a single correspondent to seven signed agreements today, and each new correspondent is expected to add customer accounts, assets and settlement activity to a platform whose capital, technology and operations are already in place. AtlasClearing ended fiscal 2026 with net capital of approximately $14.4 million, up 29% from a year earlier, supporting its capacity to take on additional correspondents. Infrastructure work completed during earlier correspondent integrations has shortened onboarding timelines and expanded the platform's capacity to clear for multiple correspondents concurrently, and the operations staff AtlasClearing has added supports both current correspondent activity and continued pipeline development.

“Seven signed agreements show that demand for a clearing partner built around smaller broker-dealers is translating into executed contracts,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings.“Correspondent clearing is the foundation of the platform we are building at AtlasClear, and because the infrastructure, the capital and the team are already in place, each new relationship is expected to add revenue with only incremental additional expense. That operating leverage is the base on which our pending and planned acquisitions and our banking strategy are designed to build.”

“A broker-dealer that moves its clearing relationship is placing real trust in us, and we earn that trust through the quality of the conversion,” said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings and Chairman of AtlasClearing, Inc.“With the previously signed firms moving through onboarding, our team has refined the process with each one, and the seventh will benefit directly from that experience as we bring its business onto the platform. As these firms begin clearing, their customer assets and trading activity should support our stock loan business and interest income.”

AtlasClear continues to advance discussions with additional broker-dealers as it scales its correspondent clearing platform through AtlasClearing and expects to announce further agreements as they are executed.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its wholly owned subsidiary AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, its pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear Holdings seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of investment banking, brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected future growth, strategic initiatives, the onboarding and conversion of the Company's newly signed correspondent broker-dealers and the timing and revenue contribution of those relationships, the expansion of the Company's stock locate, stock loan, securities lending and margin businesses, the Company's future financing activities, the proposed acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business and the execution of definitive documentation for that acquisition, the proposed acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., the expected timing and completion of the Ark transaction, receipt of FINRA, banking and other required regulatory and stockholder approvals, the anticipated benefits of the Ark transaction, including the combined company's revenue mix, the expected revenue contributions of the proposed acquisitions, future financial performance, future capital markets activity, and the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy. The letter of intent for the digital asset acquisition is non-binding (other than certain customary provisions), and there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed acquisition will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the Company's failure to enter into a definitive agreement with the digital asset business, or its failure to complete the proposed acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the failure to receive FINRA or stockholder approval or to satisfy the other conditions to the Ark transaction; the risk that the Ark transaction is not completed on the terms described or at all; dilution from the issuance of AtlasClear common stock; failure to receive the required regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisitions, including the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming; the Company's inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the proposed acquisitions; delays in onboarding correspondent broker-dealers or the failure of correspondent relationships to generate the anticipated revenue or the termination of correspondent clearing agreements; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear targets; slowdowns in securities or digital asset trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; and any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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