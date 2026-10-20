Lexitas Recognized In Four Categories In New Jersey Law Journal's Best Of 2026 Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Lexitas' commitment to providing comprehensive litigation support services to legal professionals

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, is proud to announce its recognition in four categories in the New Jersey Law Journal's Best Of 2026 awards.

Lexitas was recognized in the following categories:



Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records

NJ-Based Process Server

“Hot Seat” Trial Technicians Managed Document Review Services

The recognition reflects the trust and support of Lexitas' clients and partners, along with the dedication of team members who support legal professionals across a broad range of litigation needs. This awards season has afforded Lexitas with numerous awards for our litigation services in CA, GA, MA, MO, NY, PA, and TX at a regional level and The National Law Journal, and The Inc. 5000 at a national level.

“We are honored to be recognized by the New Jersey legal community across four distinct areas of service,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas.“These recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect the confidence our clients place in our people and our services. We are grateful for their continued partnership and for the dedication of our teams who work every day to deliver the level of service our clients expect.”

From record retrieval and process service to trial support and managed document review, Lexitas provides solutions designed to help law firms and legal departments manage critical aspects of the litigation lifecycle.

“Thank you to our clients, partners and team members for making this recognition possible,” Mehta added.“We look forward to continuing to serve the New Jersey legal community with excellence.”

The New Jersey Law Journal's Best Of Awards recognize companies serving the legal community. Lexitas' 2026 recognition spans four service categories, including record retrieval, process service, trial services, and document review.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for ten years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas' product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, and document review. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy-anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit

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