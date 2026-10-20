The Northern Ontario Technology Company Is Helping Canadians Organize Critical Health Information Before An Emergency Happens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXIT Life Ready Launches Enhanced Health & Emergency Preparedness Features for Individuals and Families

SUDBURY, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What would happen if you were unexpectedly admitted to hospital tonight? Could someone find your current medication list? Would your family know who to call? Do they know where your Will is? And if you couldn't speak for yourself, would the people closest to you know what matters to you?

These are simple questions, but they can become difficult ones during a crisis.

Northern Ontario-based EXIT Life Ready is working to change when Canadians start asking them. By launching health emergency preparedness features in EXIT Life Ready App.

Founded by End-of-Life Doula Joy Wirta and co-founders Nicole Blais and Jordan Duplessis, EXIT Life Ready grew from years of witnessing families navigate illness, caregiving, aging, death, and unexpected life transitions, often facing legal challenges while trying to locate important information or understand conversations that never happened.

"I've watched families try to find answers during some of the hardest moments of their lives," says Wirta, Founder and CEO of EXIT Life Ready. "Often, the problem wasn't that families didn't care. They simply didn't know. They didn't know where the information was, what conversations had taken place or what the person wanted. We created EXIT Life Ready because we believe those conversations and preparations should happen before the crisis."

Preparedness Isn't Just for Later in Life

EXIT Life Ready challenges another common perception: that conversations about Wills, Powers of Attorney, healthcare wishes, and emergency preparedness belong primarily to older adults.

They don't.

A young parent may need someone to know what to do for their children in an emergency. A traveller may need medical and insurance information accessible away from home. An adult child may suddenly become a caregiver. A healthy working adult can experience an unexpected accident or illness.

Preparedness isn't an age-based conversation. It's a life-stage conversation.

"We don't want the first conversation about preparedness to happen at 65," says Wirta. "We want it to become part of healthy adult life. We insure our homes, plan financially for retirement and keep emergency contacts. Knowing where our important information is, and making sure someone we trust can access what we want them to have, should feel just as normal."

From Planning to Preparedness

EXIT Life Ready brings together three areas that are often addressed separately:

PLAN. PREPARE. SUPPORT.

Through its digital platform, individuals can organize important health and personal information, including medications, healthcare providers, emergency contacts and important documents.

Within the EXIT Life Ready app, users can also invite a Legacy User, a delegate, someone they trust to access information the user has chosen to share.

Beyond technology, EXIT Life Ready's work includes community education, family and caregiver conversations, and End-of-Life Doula support.

The goal is not simply to collect information.

It aims to ensure the right information reaches the right people when it matters.

A Northern Ontario Idea with a Much Bigger Purpose

EXIT Life Ready was developed in Northern Ontario, where distance, rural and remote communities, limited access to services, and an aging population make medical preparedness app especially meaningful.

Since launching, the company has taken its message directly into communities through presentations, seniors' organizations, healthcare and community partnerships, retirement living communities, caregiver education, and planning sessions.

The company has surpassed 1,300 downloads through organic growth and continues to expand its technology and community presence. EXIT Life Ready has also been recognized as a nominee for the 2026 Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Awards.

But Wirta says the numbers are only one part of the story.

"Technology can help us organize information, but technology can't replace the conversation around the kitchen table," she says. "Someone still needs to say, 'Here's what matters to me. Here's where my information is. And here's who I trust.'"

Could They Find It?

EXIT Life Ready recently began asking its community a simple question:

Could they find it?

Could someone find your medication list?

Your healthcare contacts?

Your Power of Attorney?

Your Will?

Your emergency information?

The questions have generated conversation online and that, Wirta says, is exactly the point.

"We're not asking these questions to frighten people. We're asking them to make preparedness easier to talk about. Sometimes one question is all it takes to start a family conversation."

Five Things Worth Talking About with Your Family

Families don't need to organize everything at once. EXIT Life Ready encourages people to begin by asking whether someone they trust knows where to find:

Wirta says the first step doesn't have to be complicated.

Start the conversation.

"Being prepared isn't about expecting something to happen," says Wirta. "It's about knowing you're ready if it does."

About EXIT Life Ready

EXIT Life Ready Inc. is a Northern Ontario-based digital preparedness tech start-up company that helps individuals and families plan, prepare, and stay connected to the information that matters through life's expected and unexpected transitions.

Its ecosystem brings together digital health and emergency preparedness, important-document organization, legacy information, an Ontario Will & Power of Attorney Builder, community education and End-of-Life Doula support.

PLAN. PREPARE. SUPPORT

Be Ready Before You Need to Be.

EXIT Life Ready

Media Contact

Joy Wirta

Founder & CEO

EXIT Life Ready Inc.

Email: ...

Website: exitlifeready.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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