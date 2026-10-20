Cannabix Technologies Delivers First Breath-Based DOT-Like Multi-Drug Testing Panel For Recent-Use Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company” or“Cannabix”), a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies is pleased to announce that it has made first commercial delivery of its new breath-based multi-drug test panel. The panel is modeled after the drug classes included in the U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) federally mandated urine drug testing program, including amphetamines/methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana (THC), opiates, and phencyclidine (PCP) (the "DOT-like Panel").

This first deployment follows the validation by Omega Laboratories, Inc. of a laboratory developed test method utilizing the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit ("BCU") and Breath Cartridge technologies. The validated method supports the simultaneous detection of multiple drug classes from breath samples, expanding Cannabix's breath testing capabilities beyond cannabinoids and demonstrating the versatility of its technology.









Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

Unlike urine and hair testing, which can identify historical drug exposure over days, weeks, or months, employers and other decision-makers are often seeking information about more recent drug use. Breath testing is intended to target a substantially shorter detection window following drug consumption. Cannabix's breath-testing technology is designed to help address this gap by focusing on a shorter detection period, ranging from 15 minutes to 4 hours after use, which provides a more relevant time window in safety-sensitive situations. By combining observed breath collection, chain-of-custody procedures, split-sample capability, and laboratory mass spectrometry confirmation, the Company's breath-based DOT-like testing model is designed to support drug testing programs where scientific rigor, evidentiary defensibility, and operational practicality are important requirements.

The Company's new breath-based multi-drug test panel option expands Cannabix's breath-testing platform beyond marijuana detection and is targeted toward workplace testing, criminal justice and treatment monitoring programs, post-incident investigations, reasonable-suspicion testing, and other safety-sensitive environments where recent-use assessment is a key objective.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC-the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis-in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, validation, performance, commercialization, deployment, market acceptance, regulatory considerations, and potential applications of the Company's breath-testing technologies, including its marijuana breath-testing programs, multi-drug breath-testing initiatives, Breath Collection Unit ("BCU"), Breath Cartridge technologies, and related products and services. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to research and development outcomes, technology performance, validation results, regulatory developments, intellectual property protections, commercial adoption, industry acceptance, competitive factors, availability of financing, and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at