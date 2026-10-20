Attention Long-Term Shareholders Of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) And Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) shareholders who purchased shares on or shortly after the Company's February 13, 2025, initial public offering (IPO) and have continued to hold their shares.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation follows the filing of a securities class action against Aardvark and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of the federal securities laws in connection with statements concerning the safety and prospects of the Company's lead drug candidate, ARD-101.

If you purchased Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) shares on or shortly after the Company's February 13, 2025 IPO , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? According to the recently filed securities complaint, Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) IPO offering documents represented that ARD-101 had been“well-tolerated” in earlier clinical trials, had limited systemic absorption, and had demonstrated no serious adverse events. The complaint alleges that the offering documents were materially false or misleading because they failed to disclose that ARD-101 was less safe than investors had been led to believe and that its clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were therefore overstated.

The complaint further alleges that similar representations concerning ARD-101's safety continued after the IPO. For example, Company representatives subsequently described ARD-101 as having a“very, very clean” safety profile and represented that its limited systemic exposure reduced the likelihood of side effects.

Then, on February 27, 2026, Aardvark announced that it was voluntarily pausing enrollment and dosing in the Phase 3 HERO trial after identifying reversible cardiac observations during safety monitoring in a healthy-volunteer study. Following the announcement, Aardvark's stock price allegedly declined approximately 56%, closing at $5.47 per share on March 2, 2026.

Then, on May 14, 2026, Aardvark announced that the FDA had placed a full clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for ARD-101, including the Phase 3 HERO trial and its open-label extension. According to the complaint, Aardvark's stock declined another 32.1% the following day, closing at $4.57 per share.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Aardvark shares at or shortly after the February 13, 2025 IPO, and continue to own those shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #AARD $AARD #Aardvark

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain current and former officers and directors.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation arises from the Bank of America's alleged longstanding failures to maintain adequate anti-money laundering ("AML") controls, comply with the Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA"), and adhere to federal economic sanctions requirements.

If you have continuously held Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) common stock since before January 1, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085, to discuss your rights and the possibility of participating in this shareholder derivative investigation.

What is Alleged? On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced enforcement actions imposing more than $1.21 billion in penalties against Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) for violations of federal anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. The enforcement actions included:



A $1.2 billion civil penalty assessed by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act;

A $750 million civil penalty imposed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"), credited toward the FinCEN penalty; and An approximately $11.66 million settlement with the Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") involving 475 apparent violations of U.S. sanctions programs.



According to Treasury, these enforcement actions included the third-largest penalty in Treasury history and the largest civil monetary penalty ever imposed by the OCC.

Significantly, Bank of America admitted material facts and violations as set forth in the FinCEN Consent Order, including that it willfully violated the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement and maintain an adequate AML program, conduct required due diligence concerning foreign correspondent accounts, and file required suspicious activity reports. FinCEN's investigation identified misconduct extending from at least January 1, 2018 through July 1, 2025. According to the Consent Order, deficiencies in Bank of America's transaction-monitoring system resulted in the missed or delayed detection and reporting of more than $5 billion in suspicious activity, including approximately $1 billion implicating national security and other priority illicit-finance risks.

Treasury further reported that Bank of America had been aware for years of serious deficiencies in its transaction-monitoring systems but failed to take adequate corrective action. These deficiencies allegedly persisted despite repeated internal warnings, regulatory scrutiny, and a December 2024 OCC cease-and-desist order requiring improvements to the Bank's compliance program.

The separate OFAC enforcement action identified 475 apparent sanctions violations occurring between September 2021 and April 2025, involving payments processed through blocked financial institutions, deficient sanctions screening, delayed watchlist updates, and other compliance failures.

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether Bank of America's directors and officers failed to exercise appropriate oversight of the Company's regulatory compliance, internal controls, and risk-management systems, potentially exposing the Company to substantial financial penalties, remediation expenses, and reputational harm.

What Can You Do Now? If you have continuously held Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) common stock since before January 1, 2018, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085, to discuss your rights and the possibility of participating in this shareholder derivative investigation. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. $BAC #BAC

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB).

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other alleged misconduct by certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shareholders who have held Coastal shares since prior to October 28, 2024, are encouraged visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action alleges that Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), through certain of its current and former executives, made materially false and misleading statements concerning the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices, and the credit protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements. Specifically, that complaint alleges that, while Coastal represented that CCBX growth was being pursued in a disciplined manner with an emphasis on credit quality and risk management, defendants failed to disclose that: 1) the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio consisting of approximately $500 million in loans , or nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated; 2) the deterioration exposed Coastal to significant credit losses despite representations concerning the protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements; and 3) Coastal's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices were allegedly inadequate to identify, properly account for and mitigate the deterioration and resulting risks.

The truth was revealed when, on July 30, 2026 , Coastal announced its second-quarter 2026 financial results and reported a surprise GAAP net loss of $42.1 million , driven primarily by a $68.8 million credit expense associated with a single CCBX partner relationship. Coastal also disclosed that the affected portfolio consisted of approximately $ 500 million in underlying loans , together with the related reimbursement exposure. The complaint additionally alleges that Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Sprink sold approximately $12 million of Coastal common stock during the Class Period, while former CFO Joel Edwards sold approximately $3.8 million. It is alleged that those sales occurred before the deterioration of the CCBX partner portfolio and Coastal's resulting exposure were disclosed to investors.

What Can You Do Now? If you have owned Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shares since prior to October 28, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #CoastalFinancial #CCB $CCB

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), through certain of its officers, made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the underlying class action complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis when made.

On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

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Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

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