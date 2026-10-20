Creative Health Care Management Expands Leadership Academy With New Leadership Development Courses For Healthcare Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-week courses use a flipped classroom approach and are available virtually, or overall course content can also be customized for organizations and delivered in person, expanding CHCM's existing leadership development offerings.

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) announced today the expansion of its existing Leadership Academy with new Leadership Development Courses designed for emerging, new, and current healthcare leaders. Registration is now open for the first four scheduled virtual courses, which begin in February 2027.

Healthcare professionals are frequently promoted into leadership roles because of their clinical or operational expertise, and many step into those positions without sufficient preparation for responsibilities such as staffing, budgeting, communication, conflict management, and organizational decision-making. The new Leadership Development Courses address that gap, giving leaders a path from understanding what effective leadership requires to practicing it with confidence.

“Too often, talented healthcare professionals are promoted into leadership and expected to learn some of its most complex responsibilities as they go,” said Gen Guanci, CEO.“We created these Leadership Development Courses to give those leaders the practical knowledge, support, and confidence they need to lead people and organizations well.”

A Comprehensive Leadership Academy

The CHCM Leadership Academy brings together all of CHCM's leadership development offerings under one umbrella. It encompasses Leading an Empowered Organization® (LEO), Lead From the WildTM, Leadership Development Workshops, Shared Governance and Professional Governance offerings, and the new Leadership Development Courses. Together, these offerings provide multiple pathways for developing healthcare leaders and strengthening leadership across organizations at every level. The addition of the Leadership Development Courses expands the academy with structured, multi-week learning experiences that complement its existing programs and workshops.

Leadership Development Courses Built for Application

Leadership development must go beyond introducing competencies. Leaders need opportunities to apply new knowledge, build consistency, and embed effective behaviors into daily practice. The new CHCM Leadership Development Courses are designed around this principle. Each uses a multi-week, flipped classroom format that pairs independent learning with live instruction, so participants can connect course content directly to the decisions they face at work. The courses can be offered virtually or in person.

“Leadership development is most valuable when participants can immediately connect what they are learning to the decisions and conversations happening in their own workplaces,” said Mary Harper, PhD, RN, NPDA-BC, FAAN, Director of Innovation and Program Development at CHCM.“These courses were designed to make complex leadership responsibilities understandable, relevant, and applicable to the work healthcare leaders are doing every day.”

The first four scheduled virtual courses can be taken individually:

Building Bridges: Leadership Principles for Department Leaders begins February 1, 2027, and runs for five weeks, combining independent learning with three live webinars, awarding 16.25 contact hours focused on the communication, relationship building, decision-making, goal setting, performance management, and other capabilities healthcare leaders need.

Charting the Course: Staffing for Nurse Managers begins March 14, 2027, and runs for three weeks, including three live webinars, awarding 10.5 contact hours while helping leaders strengthen their understanding of staffing responsibilities, including recruitment and selection, and make informed workforce decisions.

Every Number Tells a Story: Budgeting for Nurse Managers begins April 18, 2027, and runs for two weeks, including two live webinars, awarding 8 contact hours that build the financial understanding nurse managers need to interpret information, participate in budget decisions, and connect resources with organizational priorities.

RISE to Leadership: Emerging Leaders begins May 1, 2027, and runs for 6 weeks, including 3 live webinars and awarding 16 contact hours while guiding participants to explore foundational leadership and management concepts.

Customized Leadership Development for Organizations

Organizations can also work with CHCM to create customized virtual or in-person leadership development experiences through the Leadership Academy. Organizations can select a single workshop or build a complete academy, with content and scheduling tailored to their priorities. Programs can support individual teams, leadership groups, or entire systems, with additional focus areas available in accountability, change leadership, decision-making, conflict management, resilience, and team effectiveness. Group registration and organizational pricing are available.

About Creative Health Care Management

Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) partners with healthcare organizations to optimize excellence through a relational approach that elevates leadership, strengthens governance, engages teams, and improves the patient experience. CHCM provides consultation services, educational programs, and products to executives, leaders, and all clinical and support staff members, helping clients improve quality, enhance the patient experience, and achieve sustainable success by aligning people, purpose, performance, and national recognition. Creative Health Care Management is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation. CHCM is a woman-owned business and GSA Contract Holder headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Learn more at.

Media Contact:

Aaron Garner

Marketing and Business Development Executive

484-706-0522

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CONTACT: Creative Health Care Management Inc 8500 Normandale Lake Blvd, Suite 350, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55437, United States 484-706-0522