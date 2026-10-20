Primech Holdings (Nasdaq: PMEC) Announces Primech AI's HYTRON Exhibition At CLEAN KOREA 2026 With Exclusive South Korean Distributor NCM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HYTRON to Be Showcased at Hall 10, Booth J15 from October 21–23, Supporting Primech AI's Commercial Expansion in South Korea

Key Facts At-a-Glance

Who: Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), in partnership with NCM Co., Ltd., HYTRON's exclusive distribution partner in South Korea.

What: Exhibition of HYTRON, Primech AI's autonomous AI-powered restroom-cleaning robot, at CLEAN KOREA 2026, with opportunities for prospective customers to enquire about consultations and proof-of-concept (PoC) trials.

When: October 21–23, 2026. HYTRON is currently undergoing Korean product certification (KC), with commercial availability in South Korea expected from Q1 2027.

Where: KINTEX Exhibition Center 2, Hall 10, Booth J15, South Korea.

Why It Matters: The exhibition strengthens Primech AI's presence in South Korea through its exclusive local distribution partnership with NCM, supporting customer engagement and potential deployment opportunities ahead of HYTRON's anticipated commercial availability.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the“Company”), a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group, today announced that its subsidiary, Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI”), will showcase its flagship autonomous restroom-cleaning robot, HYTRON, in partnership with NCM Co., Ltd. (“NCM”), HYTRON's exclusive distribution partner in South Korea, at CLEAN KOREA 2026.

The exhibition will take place from October 21 to 23, 2026, at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2, Hall 10, South Korea. Visitors can meet the team at Booth J15 to explore HYTRON's autonomous cleaning capabilities and its applications across commercial and institutional facilities.

Participation alongside NCM supports Primech AI's strategy to expand HYTRON's international presence through local distribution partnerships, connecting its robotics technology with prospective customers and deployment opportunities in the South Korean market.

Expanding HYTRON's International Market Presence

The CLEAN KOREA exhibition builds on HYTRON's international showcases at CMS Berlin 2025 in Germany, the Japan Build Tokyo 2025 Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Japan, and CES 2026 in Las Vegas, as Primech AI continues to develop commercial opportunities across key markets.

Bringing together professionals from the cleaning, hygiene, facilities management and housing management sectors, CLEAN KOREA provides a platform for Primech AI and NCM to engage facility operators, cleaning service providers and other prospective customers.

Through its partnership with NCM, Primech AI aims to strengthen local market engagement, develop customer relationships, and explore deployment opportunities. This approach combines Primech AI's robotics capabilities with its distribution partner's local market knowledge to support HYTRON's commercialisation.

HYTRON is currently undergoing Korean product certification (KC), with commercial availability in South Korea expected from the first quarter of 2027. At CLEAN KOREA 2026, NCM will engage prospective customers and accept enquiries for consultations and potential proof-of-concept (PoC) trials, supporting early market engagement ahead of commercial availability.

For Primech, expanding HYTRON's adoption represents an opportunity to build a scalable robotics business alongside its established facilities services operations. Longer-term robot deployment and service relationships offer the potential to broaden the Group's recurring-revenue base as its international robotics business develops.

Intelligent Automation for Commercial Restroom Cleaning

HYTRON is a fully autonomous AI-powered restroom-cleaning robot designed to clean toilets, urinals, wash basins, sinks, floors and mirrors. Combining intelligent navigation with robotic manipulation, HYTRON automates repetitive cleaning tasks to support consistent hygiene standards and improve workforce productivity.

The robot's autonomous capabilities include self-charging and automatic water refilling and discharge, reducing the need for continuous human intervention during routine operations. Its monitoring and reporting capabilities also provide facility operators with greater visibility into cleaning performance.

Built for demanding commercial environments, HYTRON addresses a practical operational need: helping facility operators maintain restroom hygiene while enabling cleaning teams to focus on other essential responsibilities.

Management Commentary

“South Korea is an important market in our international robotics growth strategy, and our partnership with NCM gives us a local platform to connect HYTRON with prospective customers,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings Limited.“CLEAN KOREA brings together the industry professionals who evaluate, procure and operate cleaning solutions, making it a valuable opportunity to demonstrate HYTRON's relevance to their facilities.”

“Our focus is on translating international interest into customer relationships and sustainable commercial opportunities. By combining our facilities services experience, autonomous cleaning technology and local distribution partnerships, we aim to expand HYTRON's adoption and build a robotics business that contributes to long-term shareholder value.”

Exhibition Details



Event: CLEAN KOREA 2026

Dates: October 21–23, 2026

Venue: KINTEX Exhibition Center 2, Hall 10, South Korea

Booth: J15

Exhibition Partner: NCM Co., Ltd. (Exclusive Distribution Partner in South Korea)

Featured Solution: HYTRON autonomous restroom-cleaning robot Event Website:



About Primech AI

Primech AI develops autonomous robotics solutions for the facilities services industry. Its flagship robot, HYTRON, combines AI-powered navigation and robotic manipulation to automate commercial restroom cleaning. Drawing on the Group's facilities services experience, Primech AI focuses on practical automation that supports hygiene standards, workforce productivity and operational efficiency. For more information, visit .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group with operations in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides cleaning, facilities maintenance, stewarding, waste management and pest control services to public and private sector clients.

Through its subsidiary Primech AI, the Group develops HYTRON, an autonomous restroom-cleaning robot that combines AI perception with robotic manipulation. The Group also operates HomeHelpy, a consumer home-services booking platform.

Primech Holdings was incorporated in 2020 and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in October 2023. For more information, visit investor.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's exhibition participation, international expansion, distribution partnerships, HYTRON's Korean product certification process, expected commercial availability, commercialisation and adoption, potential deployment and service relationships, recurring-revenue opportunities and future growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations, projections and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

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