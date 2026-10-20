4CE Engineering Group Expands Into Mississippi Through Acquisition Of Benchmark Engineering & Surveying

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) tation, structural and survey depth to 4CE's growing Southeast network.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 4CE Engineering Group (4CE), a platform focused on building stronger collaboration across the infrastructure ecosystem, today announced a partnership with Benchmark Engineering & Surveying, a Mississippi-based civil, structural and surveying engineering firm serving public and private clients since 2004. Benchmark is the third firm to join 4CE, following ELEMENT Engineering Group of Tampa, Florida, and MDG, and extends the group's footprint into Mississippi.Benchmark opened its doors in January 2004 and has grown from a surveying and residential development practice into a firm of approximately 50 professionals across three offices in Mississippi, providing water and wastewater engineering, transportation and MDOT design, municipal and site development engineering, structural engineering, and surveying services. Matthew Miller joined founder Greg Bonds as a partner in 2020, and the firm launched its Structural Engineering Division under Jason McQueen in 2023. Benchmark's growth has been built on long-standing relationships with municipal and public-sector clients who work directly with its owners, on survey work for developers and national private clients, and on structural projects across the country.“We started Benchmark in 2004 on a simple idea: do good work, do what you say you'll do, and be fair with people,” said Greg Bonds, Owner and President, Benchmark Engineering & Surveying.“Every time we've added talented people and new capabilities, Benchmark has gotten better, and it has created opportunities for the people who built it. That's what this is about. This wasn't about finding an exit; it was about finding the right partner for the next stage of Benchmark, so our people can build their whole careers here and our clients can count on us for a long time to come. Matthew, Jason and I are still here, still owners, and still answering the phone.”4CE was founded to strengthen collaboration across the infrastructure ecosystem, bringing together engineers, asset owners, contractors and manufacturers to deliver better outcomes for critical infrastructure projects. Through partnerships with established regional firms, 4CE is building a connected network of complementary capabilities across the Southeast. Benchmark's water and wastewater practice, including pump and lift station design and hydraulic modeling, together with its transportation, structural and survey work, complements the roadway, traffic, aviation, survey and subsurface utility engineering capabilities already in the group.“Benchmark is the kind of firm we built 4CE to partner with: customer-first, led by owners who are in front of their clients every day and who did this for their people,” said Wes Kingery, Founder and CEO of 4CE Engineering Group.“Our job is to put resources behind Greg, Matthew, Jason and their team - people, benefits and support. Benchmark takes 4CE into Mississippi and makes the whole group stronger in water and wastewater and structural engineering.”About 4CE4CE is an engineering growth platform designed to partner with select civil infrastructure firms to bring about meaningful, sustainable progress. With deep industry roots, 4CE empowers firms to scale smartly, serve better, and remain true to their mission. and on LinkedInAbout Benchmark Engineering & SurveyingFounded in 2004, Benchmark Engineering & Surveying is a Mississippi-based engineering firm providing water and wastewater engineering, transportation and roadway design, municipal engineering, site and land development, structural engineering, and surveying and mapping services to public and private clients. From three offices in [locations], the firm has built a reputation for responsive, owner-led service and for doing what it says it will do.Media Contact

Jackie Herrera

ChasmBridge

+1 713-791-8284

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4CE Engineering Group Expands into Mississippi Through Acquisition of Benchmark Engineering & Surveying News Provided By LFD Communications October 20, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment



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