Bageterie Boulevard Opens International Franchise Opportunities To Build Its European Fast-Casual Brand Worldwide

Outside view of the Bageterie Boulevard fast-food restaurant

Bageterie Boulevard's fresh, tasty, self-baked, chef-crafted baguettes

Bageterie Boulevard logo

Bageterie Boulevard, the European fast-casual brand known for its Express Gourmet concept, launches its international franchise development program.

- Petr Cichoň

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bageterie Boulevard, the European fast-casual restaurant brand known for self-baked, chef-crafted baguettes and its European Express Gourmet concept, today announced the launch of its international franchise development program. Bageterie Boulevard has now grown to a robust, 100 million EUR company and is ready to accelerate its growth.

For the first time, the company is opening serious opportunities for qualified partners outside its established Central European market, looking for experienced operators and investors who have an appetite to build and be part of a multi-unit business, not simply open a single restaurant.

After more than 23 years of developing and refining its concept, Bageterie Boulevard has grown to more than 75 restaurants, under the ownership of Crocodile Group.

“Overall, we are more than 35 years in the sandwich business with Crocodille Group, and we spent the last 23 years proving that our Bageterie Boulevard concept works. Now we are ready to take it further,” said Petr Cichoň, founder of Bageterie Boulevard.“We are looking for partners who share our ambition to build more than a successful restaurant. We want business-minded entrepreneurs who are ready to build a strong business, develop the brand, and establish a new category in their market. We have learned that consumers love the European Express Gourmet concept, as it offers something between traditional fast food and casual dining, combining speed, quality, freshness, and a more premium everyday experience over fast food.”

A European approach to fast-casual dining

Bageterie Boulevard was built around a simple idea: customers should not have to choose between speed and quality.

Its European Express Gourmet concept combines fresh, made-to-order meals with the convenience and operational efficiency of fast-casual dining. Seasonal menus are developed around European and global meal themes in partnership with professional chefs.

The brand operates across multiple formats, including high-street restaurants, shopping-center food courts, highly frequented travel hubs, and drive-throughs.

For international partners, the opportunity is to bring a proven European fast-casual concept to markets where consumers want better-quality, more distinctive meals without full-service dining.

A franchise model built around shared risk

Bageterie Boulevard also differentiates its franchise model through what it describes as a shared-risk approach.

Under its published franchise policy, the company states that it will not open a location where it would not invest its own capital.

Purchase pricing for raw materials is transparently disclosed to franchisees and adjusted monthly against market rates.

“We believe the franchisor should have skin in the game,” said Petr Cichoň.“Our partners need to know that we are building the business together and that our interests are aligned.”

Seeking partners who can build new markets

Bageterie Boulevard is looking for three types of international partners:

.Master Franchisees with the resources and experience to develop an entire country or major territory.

.Area Developers prepared to commit capital and build a multi-unit network in a defined market.

.Established multi-unit operators and strategic groups in areas such as food service, travel retail, fuel retail, and hospitality.

The current investment range is approximately EUR 200,000 for a food court location to EUR 1.2 million for a freestanding drive-through, with minimum own capital requirements starting at EUR 120,000 per location.

EBITDA typically ranges between 10-20%, depending on units location. Bank financing may be available through the company's partner lenders.

The brand operates within a business generating more than EUR 100 million in annual turnover, providing franchisees with the support of a well-established and financially robust network.

“I had run restaurants for other companies before, so I knew what a franchise partnership could look like. What stood out to me about Bageterie Boulevard was the transparency and the sense that we were genuinely on the same side. Their success depends on my success, and that creates a completely different kind of partnership,” said Vaclav Becvar, a current Bageterie Boulevard franchisee.

The next markets

Bageterie Boulevard is now accepting applications from qualified partners interested in developing its first wave of international markets, with Poland, Austria, Italy, Hungary, the Gulf Region, the USA and Canada identified as initial priorities.

The company expects to work with a limited number of initial partners as it establishes its international footprint.

“We are more interested in finding the right partners rather than opening markets as quickly as possible,” said Petr Cichoň.“We are looking for people who know their market, understand how to build businesses, and have the ambition to build at scale.”

Interested partners can explore available markets and submit an application at

Qualified applicants will receive a response from the Bageterie Boulevard franchise development team within five business days.

Jakub Šmatlák

Bageterie Boulevard

+420 733 777 986

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Bageterie Boulevard Opens International Franchise Opportunities to Build Its European Fast-Casual Brand Worldwide News Provided By Bageterie Boulevard October 20, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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