Atlantic Pathology Adds Techcyte Sureview® To Cervical Cytology Quality Control Workflow

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, a leading provider of AI-powered digital pathology, today announced that Atlantic Pathology has gone live with the Techcyte SureViewCervical Cytology System for AI-assisted quality control of ThinPrepPap tests.Headquartered in Manatí, Puerto Rico, Atlantic Pathology is an anatomical pathology and cytopathology laboratory providing services to healthcare providers across the island, including San Juan and Arecibo. Atlantic Pathology is known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and personalized service.Puerto Rico has among the highest cervical cancer incidence rates in the United States, with a recent JAMA Network Open study reporting a rate of 11.5 cases per 100,000 women in Puerto Rico compared with 7.5 nationally. Against this backdrop, cervical cytology quality control remains an important part of supporting women's health across the island.“Puerto Rico has a need for strong cervical cytology programs, and laboratories play an important role in supporting that work through reliable quality processes,” said Dr. Javier Rodriguez, MD, FCAP, Atlantic Pathology.“Adding Techcyte SureView to our QC workflow reflects our commitment to investing in tools that support the high standards of the laboratory services we provide.”Techcyte SureView is a digital cervical cytology system that combines whole slide imaging, AI-assisted analysis, and review tools to support Pap test workflows. At Atlantic Pathology, slides are digitized on a Hamamatsu S360 scanner and assessed through the platform as part of the laboratory's QC process. Atlantic Pathology's internally developed LIS has also been integrated into Techcyte Fusion.“We are proud to support Atlantic Pathology as they bring Techcyte SureView into their lab as a quality control tool,” said Alan Braithwaite, Techcyte's Director of Product Management and SureView product lead.“This implementation is a practical first step in a broader digital pathology strategy, and we look forward to continuing our work with Atlantic Pathology.”As part of that broader digital pathology strategy, Atlantic Pathology is working with Techcyte to implement Techcyte FusionAP, Techcyte's anatomic pathology platform.The Techcyte SureView Cervical Cytology System and Fusion AP are for research use only in the U.S. The Techcyte SureView Cervical Cytology System is CE-IVDD marked in the E.U and the Fusion AP is CE-IVDR certified in the E.U.ThinPrepis a registered trademark of Hologic, Inc.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an AI-enabled, enterprise digital platform, Fusion, that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Troy Bankhead

Techcyte

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Atlantic Pathology Adds Techcyte SureView® to Cervical Cytology Quality Control Workflow News Provided By Techcyte October 20, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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