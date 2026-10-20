Loyal Source Government Services Appoints Katie Herzog Vice President, Omni-Channel Health

Vice President and Division Manager of Omni-Channel Health

Healthcare expert brings experience integrating people, tech and operations to improve access and experiences for Veterans, Warfighters and their families.

- Heath Starr, Chief Revenue Officer of Loyal SourceORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loyal Source Government Services continues its significant investment in capability advancement with the appointment of Katie Herzog as Vice President and Division Manager of Omni-Channel Health. Herzog is a proven healthcare domain expert with a record of transforming complex service organizations and improving how people access and experience care.Herzog is a healthcare operator and transformation leader who understands how to turn complex delivery models into coordinated, human-centered experiences. Over the last decade at CareSource, she helped improve access, experience and outcomes for underserved populations. Her earlier executive leadership in global specialty retail also gave her disciplined expertise in customer experience, large-scale operations, and organizational performance. Across her career, she has built high-performing teams, led enterprise transformation, and connected strategy, people, technology, and operations to produce measurable results.Herzog's combination of healthcare depth and cross-industry operating experience is central to her role at Loyal Source. She will scale the company's omni-channel health capabilities for federal, state, local, and commercial clients. In doing so, she will integrate clinical services, technology, workforce strategy, and operations around the distinct needs of each population and mission. Her mandate is to continue enhancing and scaling the company's solutions to improve access, protect quality, strengthen service delivery, and deliver measurable outcomes across complex, mission-critical environments.“Federal agencies should never have to choose between scalability and a mission-focused solution,” said Heath Starr, Chief Revenue Officer of Loyal Source.“Katie knows how to enable healthcare delivery across complex, high-volume environments while protecting what makes each agency mission requirement distinct. Her leadership will help us use scale the right way and configure every solution around the people, outcomes, and operating realities that matter to each distinct customer.”Herzog's outcome-based approach will unify the functions that shape the healthcare experience. These include the clinical workforce, care sites, provider networks, contact-center functions, digital engagement, virtual care, patient and member support, data, and back-office operations.“What drew me to Loyal Source is the opportunity to leverage what is already a strong foundation and help shape what comes next,” Herzog said.“I've always believed that the best healthcare solutions start with a clear understanding of the people we serve and the challenges they face. I'm excited to bring together talented teams, innovative thinking, and the right capabilities to expand access, improve experiences, and make a meaningful difference. The opportunity to support Veterans, Warfighters, and their families makes this work especially rewarding.”About Loyal Source Government ServicesLoyal Source Government Services is an Orlando-based, privately held healthcare, workforce, technology, and mission-support company serving federal, state, local, and commercial clients. Founded in 2009, Loyal Source delivers clinical services, Veteran health capabilities, workforce solutions, global mission support, and technology-enabled operations designed to improve outcomes and support mission-critical environments. Guided by its mission to advance the nation's health, Loyal Source is committed to delivering elite clinical services and pioneering innovative solutions that elevate care, readiness, and outcomes.

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Loyal Source Government Services Appoints Katie Herzog Vice President, Omni-Channel Health News Provided By Loyal Source October 20, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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