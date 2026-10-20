Radix Iot Appoints Michael Casolari As Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Casolari will lead Radix IoT's global revenue strategy and growth

Casolari Will Lead the Company's Global Revenue Strategy and Growth

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radix IoT today announced the appointment of Michael Casolari as Chief Revenue Officer. Casolari will develop and lead the company's global revenue strategy. He brings over three decades of experience in integrated building controls, energy management, and large-scale MEP projects, as well as a record of building and leading technology and services businesses.

.Casolari's expertise spans converged building networks, mobile building services, and large-scale MEP operations.

.His appointment supports Radix IoT's growth and operational excellence across key sectors such as data centers, commercial facilities, energy, and telecom.



“We are pleased to welcome Michael as Chief Revenue Officer. He brings a strong combination of building controls expertise, operational leadership, and experience in building customer relationships. His work across commercial buildings, energy services, and large MEP projects will strengthen how we serve customers and partners as we expand Mango into additional markets,” said Fred Dirla, CEO of Radix IoT.

At Albireo Energy, where he served as Corporate Vice President of Business Development, Casolari's work included the deployment of a smartphone app, which brought building access control, individual office HVAC, lighting, and shade control to tenant mobile devices across 40 million square-feet of Class A office space. Earlier, he helped develop and deploy Cisco's NetBuilding offering, including converged IP networks for building systems in skyscraper towers in Dubai. As Chief Operating Officer of Eaglestone, he managed a 500-person organization with $200 million in revenue.

Casolari also founded Integrated Building Controls, Inc., growing the company to 80 employees and $20 million in annual revenue before its sale. His career spans across energy conservation and optimization projects for LAX, New York University, Fordham University, Princeton University, Columbia University, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Lazard, as well as MEP project leadership for complex large mixed-use facilities with AECOM Tishman and AECOM Hunt.

“I have dedicated my career to helping organizations integrate their building and infrastructure systems effectively. Radix IoT's Mango platform provides customers with a practical solution for consolidating information and taking action based on it. I am looking forward to helping the team build on its strong customer and partner relationships,” said Michael Casolari, Chief Revenue Officer of Radix IoT.

About Radix IoT



Radix IoT is an enterprise industrial IoT and SCADA software company serving organizations that manage infrastructure across multiple sites. Its vendor-agnostic platform, Mango by Radix IoT, connects to 25 data source types and nearly 20 industrial and IoT communication protocols, such as BACnet, Modbus, MQTT, OPC UA, DNP3, and SNMP, seamlessly unifying data into a single holistic platform for monitoring, control, and action. Mango works with existing equipment and is deployed on-premise, at the edge, in the cloud, or hybrid. In production since 2011, Mango has been monitoring 20 million+ data points across six continents. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a distributed team across the U.S. and offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.





Jackie Abramian

Radix IoT, LLC

+1 617-584-2580

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Radix IoT Appoints Michael Casolari as Chief Revenue Officer News Provided By Radix IoT, LLC October 20, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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