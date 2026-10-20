Influential Women Spotlights Diana Dumet: Building Brands And Consumer Education With Grit And Loyalty

MEDLLEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Director of Marketing at Mowi USA Leads Integrated Marketing for the Americas With 24 Years of ExperienceMedley, Florida – Diana Dumet is an experienced marketing executive with 24 years in the field. As Senior Director of Marketing at Mowi, the world's largest salmon producer, she oversees product development, branding, e-commerce, digital marketing, content creation, and integrated marketing for the Americas division, where she has served for seven and a half years. She previously served as Senior Director of Content and Digital Marketing at Jazwares, a U.S. toy manufacturer, and held global marketing roles at Yum! Brands. Her experience across consumer products, quick-service restaurants, and food has given her a broad view of how brands connect with audiences. She studied at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.Diana is passionate about building edutainment platforms and consumer education around seafood, helping people learn about the products they bring to their tables. She attributes her success to hard work, grit, and commitment, qualities that have carried her through more than two decades of leadership.Her advice to young women is to try many kinds of work early on rather than staying within a job description, absorb knowledge from everyone around them, never stop learning, and seek mentors across multiple areas. She reminds them that progress comes from steady pacing and perseverance, and encourages them to stay humble while treating themselves as a brand. Diana sees constant change as the defining reality of marketing today, which makes adaptability and continuous learning essential.Through every change, she values loyalty above all, to the people who gave her opportunities, to her employer, to the systems and supervisors she works within, and to herself. She also believes in staying true to her values and never compromising on what she believes.Looking ahead, Diana aspires to become a Chief Marketing Officer while pioneering multimedia marketing approaches for food categories. Diana Dumet's career shows how steady commitment, a willingness to keep learning, and unwavering loyalty can build lasting brands and meaningful careers.Learn More about Diana Dumet:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Diana Dumet: Building Brands And Consumer Education With Grit And Loyalty News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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