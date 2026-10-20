Patrick O'Donnell: Bestselling, critically acclaimed military historian's new fall release, 'Revolutionary Snipers'

Patrick K. O'Donnell is a renowned professional speaker who delivers his lectures extemporaneously, without notes, on America's conflicts, espionage, and special operations, and has been in tremendous demand keynoting events for the 250th.

Patrick K. O'Donnell: Bestselling, critically acclaimed military historian's new fall release, 'Revolutionary Snipers'

- Jack Carr, #1 New York Times Bestselling author WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eden Gordon Media LLC is proud to announce its partnership with distinguished fall client Patrick K. O'Donnell, a bestselling, critically acclaimed military historian and leading authority on elite and special operations units, for his new fall release (November 10), Revolutionary Snipers.Patrick K. O'Donnell is a Senior Fellow at the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon. His timely book is essential for Veterans Day, the USMC Birthday, and the ongoing celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the United States. Revolutionary Snipers: Washington's Frontier Commandos Whose Marksmanship Forged a New Way of War and Helped Win the Revolution is already a bestseller on preorders alone. This immersive, action-packed, Band of Brothers-style narrative history is his third in a trilogy on the American Revolution, following Washington's Immortals and The Indispensables.An award-winning historian, he is also a frequent contributor to Fox News and Breitbart, and a guest host on War Room and scores of documentaries and other shows. This new release has garnered so much advance praise that the additional reviews had to be placed within its interior pages. Raves include:“Patrick O'Donnell has outdone himself in his latest history of the Revolutionary War. Revolutionary Snipers is a masterpiece of narrative history that transports readers back to a previously untold, bloody history of our war for independence. It belongs on every American's bookshelf.” -Jack Carr, #1 New York Times Bestselling author of The Terminal List and The Fourth Option.A Revolutionary War history focusing on colonial riflemen and the long rifle...[Revolutionary Snipers] shows how these soldiers disrupted British regulars in ways that mattered on the ground... The book describes the terrain, weather, and specific decisions to make familiar battles such as Trenton, Saratoga, and Cowpens feel immediate.”-Library Journal (Starred Review)“A stirring, weapon-oriented account of battles up to the 1777 victory at Saratoga in which rifles played a major role and, in O'Donnell's judgment, 'marked a seismic shift in the war.'”-Kirkus Reviews“A riveting account of the American Revolution's most unconventional soldiers-ragtag, rugged, fiercely independent and sometimes hard to manage, they nonetheless played a crucial role in some of the conflict's most important fights.”-Don N. Hagist, editor, Journal of the American Revolution.“Revolutionary Snipers is mesmerizing history. O'Donnell gives us mastery of the details in an absorbing and elegant book. A must-read and a necessary testament to the courage and skill of these remarkable men.” -Peter Schweizer, Investigative Journalist and Bestselling Author.Patrick K. O'Donnell is a renowned professional speaker who delivers his lectures extemporaneously, without notes, on America's conflicts, espionage, and special operations, and has been in tremendous demand keynoting events for the 250th.His books also include The Unvanquished and The Unknowns, and many have received numerous national awards. He is a director and the historian of The OSS Society. O'Donnell not only writes about combat but has fought in America's deadliest urban warfare of the 21st century and served as a combat historian fighting house-to-house with a Marine rifle platoon during the Battle of Fallujah. We Were One, based on the story of his platoon and eight best friends, where only three return home, was on multiple Commandants' Professional Reading Lists as required reading for the Marine Corps. Combat and work for various agencies honed his expertise on irregular warfare and the current conflict with Iran and IRGC.The historian recently returned from the Dolomites and the Austrian Alps, where he and the founder of The National WWII Museum designed and led a sold-out, first-of- its-kind VIP tour based on his books, The Brenner Assignment and They Dared Return, which follow the footsteps of the most daring WWII special operations missions.He is a historical consultant for DreamWorks' award-winning miniseries, "Band of Brothers," and scores of documentaries produced by the BBC, The History Channel, and Discovery. @combathistorianPraise for Patrick K. O'Donnell and REVOLUTIONARY SNIPERS:“Among the citizen soldiers who picked up arms and took on the greatest empire of the day were sharpshooters who would change history at the war's inflection points. As they endured the harshest of elements and marched thousands of miles, often barefoot and unpaid, to fight for and forge a nation, Washington's finest shooters would also develop irregular tactics and wrestle with new technology that is still imbued in their modern special operations counterparts. Revolutionary Snipers is a groundbreaking new look at the war and an exploration of the grit and agency behind the men and women of the Revolutionary generation. It is a book that belongs on every American's nightstand.” -Jack Carr, #1 New York Times Bestselling author of The Terminal List and The Fourth Option“Patrick K. O'Donnell is blessed with a rare gift for storytelling and a keen empathy for the realities of soldiers in combat. He walks in the footsteps of his subjects like few other historians are able-or willing-to do.”-John C. McManus, author of The Dead and Those About to Die on Washington's Immortals“This is a fantastic book, a riveting look at the formative struggle of this nation, zeroing in on the heart of the combat, written with a sniper's sharp focus on the drama, endurance and heroism of America's first marksmen. Not to be missed!”-Alex Kershaw, bestselling author of Against All Odds“Savage, fearless, and often impossible to control, these backwoods warriors fought from Boston to Saratoga, helping turn rebellion into nationhood. Rich in research and charged with action, this is a gripping portrait of the Revolution's most dangerous men and the violent birth of an American way of war.”-James Lacey, Horner Chair of War Studies at Marine Corps University and author of The Washington War and Moment of Battle

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Patrick K. O'Donnell: Bestselling, critically acclaimed military historian's new fall release, 'Revolutionary Snipers' News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC October 20, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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