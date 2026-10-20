Nexford University Launches A 90-Credit Bachelor's In Management And AI That Can Be Finished In 19 Months

Nexford University

The Bachelor of Applied Science in Management & AI in Business is 90 credits, takes up to 66 transfer credits and includes Lean Six Sigma Yellow & Green Belts.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nexford University today opened enrollment for its Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Management & AI in Business, a 90-credit, fully online degree for people who are ready to stop doing the work and start running it. The program is built around one question companies are now asking every manager: which parts of this process should a person own, and which should be automated? The first cohort starts November 1, 2026, and learners on the fastest pace can graduate as early as June 2028.

Most U.S. bachelor's degrees require 120 credits and are designed around a four-year, full-time schedule. That design assumes learners have four years and no job. Nexford's BAS is 90 credits across 30 courses, typically completed in 19 to 36 months, and paced for working adults. Progress is based on mastering skills, not seat time. Courses are designed to run two months, but learners can complete one in a month, and after their first seven courses they can take two at a time.

A management degree where the manager can also build the automation

Traditional management programs teach people to lead teams. Technical programs teach people to write code. Employers increasingly need one person who can do both in the same afternoon: run a team, then defend an automation decision to a CFO. Nexford calls that person an AI Translator, and the BAS is designed to produce one.

Across the program, learners:

1) Write SQL queries and Python scripts to pull, clean and analyze their own business data

2) Build working automations with low-code and robotic process automation (RPA) tools, and deploy a finished low-code application

3) Earn Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Green Belt certifications in the Process & Quality Management course

4) Write the business case, cost justification included, for moving a legacy system to the cloud

5) Draft AI governance and compliance policies grounded in real frameworks such as GDPR and CCPA, including policies that address algorithmic bias

6) Complete projects modeled on work at companies including Red Bull, PepsiCo and Bloomberg

7) Finish with an AI in Business Capstone: a portfolio-ready, executive-level plan that takes a real business problem from definition to technical blueprint, ROI case and change-management roadmap



The curriculum maps to roles including Operations Manager, Project Manager, Business Process Analyst, Customer Experience Manager, Intelligent Automation Specialist and AI Implementation Lead.



Built for the credits learners already have

The BAS is designed for learners who have started a degree before and stopped, and for professionals whose experience has outrun their credentials. Up to 66 of the 90 credits can transfer in from prior education. The degree is also not a dead end: 84 of its 90 credits transfer into Nexford's Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) for learners who later decide to complete a 120-credit degree.

Tuition is paid per course, with no monthly fees, and all required textbooks and software are included. Learners earn a certificate for every course they complete, so their progress shows up on their résumé and LinkedIn profile long before graduation. "Every course ends with something a learner can show an employer: a query, a working automation, a governance policy, or a board-ready strategy" said Dr. Ann Larson, Chief Academic Officer at Nexford University. "We designed the 90 credits around the work managers do every week, so the time learners put in goes straight into the skills the role requires."

Why now

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 86% of employers expect AI and information processing to transform their business by 2030, and 63% name the skills gap as the single biggest barrier to that transformation. PwC's Global AI Jobs Barometer 2026, which analyzed more than one billion job ads across 27 countries, found a 62% wage premium for jobs that require AI skills, up from 57% a year earlier.

Nexford requires AI use across every course. Learners are graded on their project work and on how effectively and ethically they use AI to produce it, including how they disclose that use.

The approach builds on outcomes Nexford graduates already report. According to Nexford's 2026 Alumni Outcomes Report, 92% of alumni are employed, 82% have been promoted or given expanded responsibility, and 64% work at manager level or above. Nexford learners and alumni work at organizations including Microsoft, DHL, TD Bank and Citibank.

Program at a glance

- Degree: Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Management & AI in Business

- Credits: 90 (30 courses: 4 general education, 17 core, 8 electives chosen from 12, 1 capstone)

- Duration: as few as 19 months; typically 19 to 36 months

- Transfer credit: up to 66 credits

- Embedded certifications: Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Green Belt

- Format: 100% online, flexibly paced with weekly deadlines; at least 10 hours per week recommended

- Next start date: November 1, 2026

Learn more: bas-in-management-and-ai-in-business

About Nexford University

Nexford University is a fully online, for-profit university headquartered in Washington, D.C., serving learners in more than 100+ countries. Nexford offers associate, bachelor's and master's degrees and certificates in business and AI, with AI learning built into every program. Nexford University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The School of Business and Innovation at Nexford University has been awarded Candidate for Accreditation status by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). Learn more at



Ragen Dodson

Nexford University

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Nexford University Launches a 90-Credit Bachelor's in Management and AI That Can Be Finished in 19 Months News Provided By Nexford University October 20, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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