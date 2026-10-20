B2M Solutions Launches Elemez Network Intelligence To Show Where 5G And 4G Connections Stop Frontline Work

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Network Intelligence maps cellular coverage by operator and shows when and where devices lose signal across Android and Windows estates.

- Gary LeeATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B2M Solutions, the Mobility IntelligenceTM company for business-critical frontline operations, today announced that Elemez Network Intelligence is now available. Network Intelligence shows IT teams where 5G and 4G coverage fails their frontline workers, when and where each device lost signal, and how mobile operators compare in the same area.A frontline worker arrives at the job site, but the barcode scan won't send. The mobile device looks fine. The 5G/4G connection isn't. Later, IT gets a trouble ticket that says "no signal." It doesn't say where, when, or on which operator.Managed doesn't mean working. No ticket doesn't mean no problem. In B2M's 7th Annual State of Enterprise Mobility research, less than half of one percent of IT leaders said their MDM/EMM gives the visibility to properly find and fix frontline mobility problems. B2M's 2025 survey covered qualified IT leaders and frontline workers from 671 companies in six countries, representing more than 1.2 million devices.Network Intelligence gives IT the evidence to find the problem and fix it. With it, IT teams can:.See coverage maps filtered by SIM provider, network type, device group, home location, and zone..Compare mobile operators where their workers actually work, using readings from their own devices..Check what happened on a single device: when and where the signal was lost, and when it switched from 4G to 5G..Compare device models and firmware versions, with SIM details recorded alongside each reading."Solving 5G issues is the #1 problem enterprises face, according to six years of State of Enterprise Mobility survey data," said Gary Lee, CEO, B2M Solutions. "Too often, IT finds out late, from a vague ticket, after the work has already stopped. Network Intelligence shows where, when, and on which operator the signal dropped, so your team can find and fix the problem instead of guessing."Network Intelligence is part of Elemez, B2M's independent Mobility Intelligence platform. Elemez collects network data through its own agent on Android 8.1 or higher and on Windows, and it works across your mix of OEMs and MDMs.Network Intelligence is available now through B2M Solutions and its partners. Book a demo and see where your devices lose 5G and 4G coverage:About B2M SolutionsB2M Solutions is the Mobility Intelligence company for business-critical frontline operations. Its Elemez platform gives IT, Operations, and Finance continuous, independent evidence of how mobile devices, applications, batteries, and networks are performing, helping them reduce work stoppages and control cost across mixed management and device environments.Media contact...+1 470 237 0360+44 (0)1235 432750

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B2M Solutions Launches Elemez Network Intelligence to Show Where 5G and 4G Connections Stop Frontline Work News Provided By B2M Solutions October 20, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications



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