Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Alec Cartagena, Expanding Expertise In Interventional Pain Medicine

Dr. Alec Cartagena, DO

Dr. Alec Cartagena brings expertise in advanced spine procedures and regenerative medicine to Fair Lawn.

- Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Director of Lower Extremity ServicesFAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Orthopedics announces the addition of Dr. Alec Cartagena, DO, a double board-certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist with specialized training in interventional pain medicine, advanced spinal procedures, and regenerative medicine. Dr. Cartagena joins the practice's Fair Lawn location, bringing extensive procedural experience and expertise in complex spine conditions.Dr. Cartagena specializes in diagnosing and treating cervical and lumbar spine conditions, radiculopathy, degenerative disc disease, and neuropathic pain. His clinical experience includes image-guided spine and joint injections, radiofrequency ablation, peripheral nerve interventions, neuromodulation, and minimally invasive spine procedures.He also has a particular interest in regenerative medicine, including platelet rich plasma (PRP) treatments for joint conditions, complementing Alliance Orthopedics' existing orthopedic and rehabilitation services."Dr. Cartagena brings an impressive combination of advanced training and clinical expertise that will be a tremendous asset to Alliance," said Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Director of Lower Extremity Services at Alliance Orthopedics. "His experience in complex spine conditions, interventional pain management, and regenerative medicine builds on the strengths of our existing team. We're excited about the opportunities his arrival creates for greater collaboration across specialties and the depth of expertise we can offer our patients in Fair Lawn."Dr. Cartagena earned his medical degree from A.T. Still University, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, before completing his anesthesiology residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai West and Morningside in New York City.He continued his training at Mount Sinai through a fellowship in Pain Medicine, where he developed advanced expertise in diagnosing and treating complex pain conditions. During his fellowship, he was recognized as Pain Medicine Resident of the Year.Before joining Alliance Orthopedics, Dr. Cartagena spent two years working in a high-volume private practice setting, treating a broad spectrum of pain conditions. His background in anesthesiology further contributes to his understanding of procedural techniques, pharmacology, and complex pain management.Dr. Cartagena has also contributed to research and medical education through publications and presentations addressing interventional pain medicine, regional anesthesia, neuropathic pain, and pharmacology. He is an active member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience.His combination of advanced procedural training, experience managing complex spinal conditions, and interest in regenerative medicine brings a distinct clinical perspective to Alliance Orthopedics' Fair Lawn team.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics provides multidisciplinary orthopedic care throughout New Jersey, bringing medical specialists and conservative care providers together to create individualized treatment plans for patients. Its services include orthopedic care, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and additional musculoskeletal specialties, all focused on helping patients get Better Every Day.For more information or to request an appointment, visit AllianceOrtho.

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Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Alec Cartagena, Expanding Expertise in Interventional Pain Medicine News Provided By Alliance Health System October 20, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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