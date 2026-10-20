Titana Named Winner Of The Coveted Top Infosec Innovator Awards For 2026

Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes Nipper OmniSight as a Groundbreaking Exposure Assessment Platform and Titania as a Hot Company in Vulnerability Management

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Titania, the network security company that secures the networks society depends on, has been named a winner in two categories of the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2026 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, during CyberDefenseCon 2026. Nipper OmniSight was recognized as a Groundbreaking Exposure Assessment Platform, and Titania as a Hot Company in Vulnerability Management.Titania received the following recognition:.Groundbreaking Exposure Assessment Platform.Hot Company Vulnerability ManagementThe awards recognize Titania's innovation in helping organizations identify, validate and reduce hidden security exposures across network infrastructure, from individual device vulnerabilities and misconfigurations to enterprise-wide exposure assessment. As AI accelerates the pace of cyber threats and networks grow increasingly complex, organizations face a fundamental challenge: knowing whether their security controls are working as intended.Outside-in tools, including vulnerability scanners, can identify software weaknesses, but they often lack the configuration-level evidence needed to determine whether those weaknesses are reachable or whether network controls would help contain an attacker. Nipper solutions complement outside-in vulnerability scanning with configuration-led exposure assessment.Titania addresses this challenge through its Nipper solutions, which directly assess the configurations of firewalls, routers, switches, and wireless access points, with expanding SD-WAN and software-defined network (SDN) coverage, from the inside out. They uncover hidden misconfigurations and unintended access paths that outside-in tools often leave unvalidated.Nipper OmniSight, recognized as a Groundbreaking Exposure Assessment Platform, is Titania's preemptive exposure assessment solution. It provides enterprise-scale, regular, and repeatable configuration assessment that validates segmentation and least-privilege access (core Zero Trust controls), exposes unintended access paths, and helps reduce exposure across complex networks. It identifies configuration changes through assessment.Nipper InfraSight, the solution behind Titania's Hot Company Vulnerability Management recognition, provides point-in-time configuration validation for device hardening, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, and audit-ready compliance evidence. It identifies misconfigurations, ineffective rules and access exceptions that outside-in tools often leave unvalidated, with device-specific remediation guidance that helps security teams fix the weaknesses that pose the greatest risk first."We're thrilled to be among this coveted group of winners in the 14th year of the Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2026, where leading CISOs from around the world gather. We knew the competition would be tough, with leading InfoSec experts from around the globe judging the entries, so we couldn't be more pleased," said Ian Robinson, Chief Product Officer at Titania."These two awards recognize an important shift in cybersecurity. Finding vulnerabilities is only part of the challenge. Organizations also need to know whether those weaknesses are reachable, whether their security controls are working and what they need to fix first. That's what we're focused on across the Nipper solutions portfolio: giving teams defensible evidence of network exposure so they can make better decisions and reduce exposure before attackers can exploit it," Robinson added."Titania embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.Together, Nipper InfraSight and Nipper OmniSight help organizations move from point-in-time configuration validation to regular, repeatable enterprise-scale network exposure assessment. Rather than inferring risk from external signals, Nipper technology directly validates how network devices are configured and whether security policies are being enforced, without agents, live-network scanning, or cloud dependency.This approach is particularly important for government, defense and critical infrastructure organizations, where a security incident can disrupt essential operations and live-network scanning may not be appropriate. Nipper solutions are trusted by 1,000+ organizations, including 30+ US federal agencies and 100+ critical infrastructure providers, across 43 countries.The dual recognition reinforces Titania's focus on giving organizations defensible proof that their network configurations enforce access as intended. The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here:About TitaniaTitania delivers award-winning cybersecurity solutions that help organizations build and maintain resilient, compliant networks that underpin critical national infrastructure (CNI), finding what adversaries exploit and defenders can't see.The company specializes in software that monitors physical and virtual routers, switches, firewalls and wireless access points with exploit-validated findings – enabling organizations to proactively detect misconfigurations, enforce segmentation, and reduce attack surface, supporting uninterrupted operations. Nipper solutions analyze device configurations without agents, cloud access or production-network scanning, so teams can safely assess sensitive and air-gapped networks without disrupting operations.Headquartered and engineered in the UK with operations in Arlington, VA, Nipper solutions are trusted by thousands of global enterprises including 30+ U.S. federal agencies, major financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and leading oil and gas companies.The Nipper solutions portfolio enables progression from periodic to regular, repeatable configuration assurance across the entire network.Nipper InfraSight delivers precise point in time hardening and compliance assessments for individual network devices. Nipper OmniSight extends these capabilities to a global enterprise scale, identifying configuration changes through assessment and providing segmentation assurance, Zero Trust control validation and CTEM-aligned reporting. This supports Zero Trust strategies and compliance with regulatory mandates including CMMC, DORA, NIS2 and PCI DSS 4.0 and frameworks such as CIS Benchmarks and NIST – helping organizations safeguard essential services and maintain operational continuity.With solutions tailored for NOC, SOC, cyber protection and audit and assessment teams, Titania enables organizations to protect critical assets, mitigate operational risks, and build infrastructure that is ready, recoverable, and resilient.Learn more atAbout Cyber Defense AwardsThis is Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2026, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Ira Winkler from CruiseCon, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2026: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2026, here: .About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSAC, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.Hoffman for TitaniaBeth Fichtel / Cassandra HegartyT: +1 914.588.2695E:...CDM Media Inquiries:Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing ExecutiveEmail:...Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468International:1-646-586-9545Website:

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Titana Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2026 News Provided By The Hoffman Agency UK Limited October 20, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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