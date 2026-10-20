Ampcus Founder And CEO Ann Ramakumaran Named A Washington Business Journal“Women Who Mean Business” Honoree

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognition celebrates Ann Ramakumaran's entrepreneurial leadership and commitment to advancing opportunities for women in business and technology

- Salil SankaranCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ampcus Inc., a global provider of technology and business consulting and staffing solutions, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Ann Ramakumaran, has been named to the Washington Business Journal's 2026 Women Who Mean Business honorees.Ann founded Ampcus in 2004 and has guided its growth into a global consulting and professional services organization. Her leadership combines a focus on client service and innovation with a commitment to mentorship, entrepreneurship and expanding opportunities for women in technology.“Being recognized among the Washington Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business is a tremendous honor,” said Ann.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our Ampcus team, the trust of our clients and partners, and our shared belief that business success creates opportunities to make a meaningful difference. I am especially passionate about helping women and emerging entrepreneurs build the confidence, connections and capabilities to lead.”Beyond her role at Ampcus, Ann has supported organizations dedicated to women's business advancement and entrepreneurial development. Her leadership service has included board roles with many national Councils and regional organizations supporting women-owned businesses. She has also championed programs that encourage young women to explore science, technology and entrepreneurship.Her previous honors include recognition as Women in Technology's Entrepreneur of the Year and induction into the Women's Business Enterprise Hall of Fame. These distinctions reflect a career spanning business leadership, technology innovation and advocacy for women entrepreneurs.Salil Sankaran, President of Ampcus Group said“At Ampcus, we believe lasting growth starts with investing in people as we look ahead, our commitment remains clear: deliver meaningful value for our clients, create opportunities for our employees and help strengthen the communities we serve.”About Ampcus Inc.Ampcus Inc. is a global provider of business and technology consulting and staffing solutions headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. Founded in 2004, the company serves corporate, government and nonprofit clients, with capabilities that include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and risk management.

Ramana Challa

AMPCUS, INC.

+1 7036377299

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Ampcus Founder and CEO Ann Ramakumaran Named a Washington Business Journal“Women Who Mean Business” Honoree News Provided By Ampcus Inc October 20, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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