Treadstone Technologies Appoints Dan Russell To Board Of Directors

Dan Russell - TreadStone Technologies Board of Directors

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Former Ascend Elements chief operating officer brings experience scaling advanced-materials manufacturing across the U.S., Europe and Asia

- Eric Shepardson, CEO TreadStone Techologies

MANMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TreadStone Technologies Inc., a Tier 1-ready supplier of patented precision coatings for fuel cells, electrolyzers and flow batteries, announced that Dan Russell has joined its board of directors, effective Sept. 1, 2026.

Russell brings more than 40 years of technical and operational leadership experience in cleantech, performance materials and critical minerals. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Ascend Elements, where he led global capacity expansion efforts that drove the company's valuation from $20 million to more than $1.6 billion in four years.

The appointment follows other additions to the board earlier in 2026 and comes as TreadStone builds on developments across its technology programs and manufacturing operations. The company advanced its U.S. Department of Energy-funded flow battery coating program into Phase 3, the commercialization stage. It also secured funding through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Angel Match Program to expand its 21,000-square-foot Monmouth Junction facility. And the company continues a production scale-up supporting a major electrolyzer manufacturer, building its position as a Tier 1-ready supplier to the hydrogen and fuel cell industry.

“We're excited about the momentum in our flow battery program and production scale-up, and Dan brings the hands-on operating experience to help us build on it,” Eric Shepardson, Chief Executive Officer of TreadStone Technologies, said.“He knows what it takes to scale manufacturing, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the board.”

Before Ascend Elements, Russell held executive-level positions at startups in the electric vehicle battery, optoelectronic materials, and solar industries. As Vice President of International Operations for Evergreen Solar, he led global expansion efforts establishing wholly owned and joint-venture, fully integrated photovoltaic plants across the United States, Europe and Asia.

“TreadStone's technology and growing customer demand make this an exciting time to join the board,” Russell said.“I'm eager to work with Eric, the team and my fellow directors as the company scales.”

Russell holds a bachelor's degree in ceramic engineering from Alfred University and a master's degree in engineering management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About TreadStone Technologies

TreadStone Technologies Inc. develops patented, high-performance corrosion-resistant coatings for electrochemical energy systems and advanced manufacturing platforms. The company's Direct Particle Binding technology, known as DPB, enables customers to reduce material costs, extend component lifetimes and improve system efficiency across fuel cell, electrolyzer, flow battery, aerospace and defense applications. TreadStone holds 67 patents and maintains relationships with the U.S. Department of Energy and Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers. The company is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

John Collins

King Tides Ventures

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TreadStone Technologies Appoints Dan Russell to Board of Directors News Provided By King Tides Ventures October 20, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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