IMAG's Weclomes Rebecca Edelman To Its Independent Industry Advisory Team

Rebecca Edelman

Founder of Caper Associates and former financial industry vet joins the Industry Advisory Team

- Gary Peterson, President of IMAG Advisory.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to announce that Rebecca Edelman has joined IMAG's Industry Advisory Team. The Team is an independent group of highly experienced business professionals from many fields that offers strategic industry knowledge and direction in the context of AI-related challenges and opportunities.

Rebecca is the Founder and CEO of Caper Associates, a social enterprise focused on education and workforce development through experiential learning. Caper helps emerging adults turn real-world experiences into visible growth through action, reflection, and direction, organized around its 3D Framework: Do You, Do Well, and Do Good.

Previously, she spent more than 20 years in financial services at HSBC, Credit Suisse, and UBS, serving as Global Chief Operating Officer across Structured Credit, Leveraged Finance and Trading, and Securities Research.

Early in her career, Rebecca served as an adjunct professor at NYU Wagner, where she taught graduate students about partnerships across the corporate, nonprofit, and public sectors. She has remained active in education and community leadership and now serves as Chair of the Board of Five4Five Productions, an NYC-based nonprofit that brings hands-on filmmaking and social-emotional learning into public schools, helping students build technical, professional, and interpersonal skills.

Her experience across both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors gives her a distinctive perspective on how organizations navigate change, develop people, and adapt as AI reshapes the way people learn and work.

"We are thrilled to have a person on the Independent Advisory Team with Rebecca's unique experience of being both a founder and a financial industry veteran", said Gary Peterson, President of IMAG Advisory.

Rebecca holds a Master of Public Administration from NYU Wagner, with a concentration in Finance, and dual undergraduate degrees in Policy Studies and Journalism from Syracuse University.

We look forward to Rebecca's insights and contributions to the Team.

Gary Peterson

IMAG Advisory

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IMAG's weclomes Rebecca Edelman to its Independent Industry Advisory Team News Provided By IMAG Advisory October 20, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Law, Technology



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