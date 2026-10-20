Truthful Transport Marks 16 Years, 12 Years Of Trupricelocktm And Appoints Retired Federal Investigator Donn Dernick

Donn D. Dernick, retired Federal Investigator with 46.8 years of distinguished federal investigative service, joins the Truthful Transport Advisory Board as the company marks 16 years of operations and 12 years of TruPriceLockTM.

Todd Dernick and family with Governor Ron DeSantis at their St. Augustine residence. The family-owned company marks 16 years of operations and 12 years of TruPriceLockTM.

True Pioneer Since 2010. Truthful Transport marks 16 years of operations and 12 years of TruPriceLockTM, highlighting key milestones including the acquisition of ShipTru in 2011 and implementation of the TruPriceLockTM Guarantee in 2014.

Founded in 2010, Truthful Transport marks 12 years of TruPriceLockTM and appoints retired Federal Investigator Donn Dernick to its Advisory Board.

- Todd DernickBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truthful Transport Inc., a family-owned vehicle transportation company founded in 2010 around its 855-SHIP-TRU national toll-free identity, today reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to consumer protection, pricing transparency, and operational accountability while announcing the appointment of Donn D. Dernick, a retired Federal Investigator with 46.8 years of distinguished federal investigative service, to the company's Advisory Board.The announcement comes as Truthful Transport reflects on sixteen years of continuous operation and twelve years of documented guaranteed-pricing initiatives designed to protect consumers from unexpected transportation costs.A Legacy Built on Transparent PricingTruthful Transport's commitment to consumer-focused pricing did not emerge recently. The company was founded in 2010 around its 855-SHIP-TRU national toll-free identity, which became a cornerstone of its customer-facing brand.The SHIP-TRU identity was not a later marketing creation but part of the company's original foundation. In 2011, Truthful Transport acquired ShipTru and incorporated it into its long-term branding strategy, establishing what would become a family of TRU-branded consumer initiatives focused on pricing transparency, accountability, and consumer protection.Beginning in 2014, Truthful Transport formally incorporated its written TruPriceLockTM Guarantee into customer quotations, creating a documented guaranteed-pricing framework designed to protect consumers from unexpected price increases, hidden fees, fuel surcharges, and last-minute pricing disputes.That pricing framework later served as the foundation for ShipTruPriceTM, the company's consumer-focused pricing initiative aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability to the vehicle transportation process.For more than a decade, Truthful Transport has publicly operated under a family of TRU-branded consumer initiatives including:. 855-SHIP-TRU. ShipTru. TruPriceLockTM. ShipTruPriceTMThese assets reflect the company's longstanding emphasis on transparency, accountability, and consumer protection.A Tradition of Pricing TransparencyLong before guaranteed pricing became a common industry talking point, Truthful Transport formally incorporated its written TruPriceLockTM Guarantee into customer quotations beginning in 2014.The guarantee was developed to address one of the most common concerns among vehicle-shipping customers: receiving one price at booking and another when the vehicle is scheduled for transport.According to company records, the TruPriceLockTM framework has been continuously incorporated into customer-facing transportation quotations since 2014 and later served as the foundation for the company's expanded ShipTruPriceTM initiative."Our philosophy has never changed," said Todd Dernick, Founder of Truthful Transport Inc. "A customer deserves an honest price, a written commitment, and accountability when they're trusting someone with one of their most valuable assets. That's the principle that guided our business in 2010, and it continues to guide us today."More Than a Decade of TRU BrandingTruthful Transport's consumer-protection identity extends beyond pricing guarantees.For more than a decade, the company has operated under a collection of consumer-focused brand assets including:. 855-SHIP-TRU. ShipTru. TruPriceLockTM. ShipTruPriceTMThese assets reflect a long-term commitment to transparency, accountability, and direct consumer communication.Strengthening Oversight Through 46.8 Years of Federal Investigative ExperienceAs part of its continued growth, Truthful Transport has appointed Donn D. Dernick, a retired Federal Investigator with 46.8 years of distinguished federal investigative service, to its Advisory Board.In his advisory role, Mr. Dernick will provide guidance regarding:. Consumer protection practices. Corporate governance. Risk management. Documentation standards. Regulatory-awareness initiativesThe company believes the addition of a veteran Federal Investigator with 46.8 years of investigative experience reinforces its longstanding commitment to accountability, documentation, compliance, consumer protection, and operational integrity."Donn's 46.8-year federal investigative career has been built on fact-finding, compliance, documentation, and public accountability," said Todd Dernick, Founder of Truthful Transport Inc. "His perspective helps ensure that Truthful Transport continues to operate according to the standards our customers expect and deserve."Built on American AccountabilityTruthful Transport continues to operate as a U.S.-based company serving individuals, military families, classic-car owners, dealerships, and businesses requiring vehicle transportation services throughout the United States.The company emphasizes direct communication, documented pricing, and customer accountability as core operating principles.Looking ForwardAs Truthful Transport enters its seventeenth year of operation, the company intends to continue expanding its consumer-focused technology initiatives, including ShipTruPriceTM and ShipTruAITM, while preserving the values that have guided the organization since its founding."Markets change, technology changes, and trends change," said Todd Dernick, Founder of Truthful Transport Inc. "What should never change is accountability. Our goal has always been simple: provide consumers with transparent pricing, honest communication, and a transportation experience they can trust."About Truthful Transport Inc.Founded in 2010, Truthful Transport Inc. is a Florida-based auto transportation company focused on vehicle shipping solutions throughout the United States. Built around the long-established 855-SHIP-TRU brand identity and supported by ShipTru since 2011, the company formally implemented its written TruPriceLockTM guaranteed-pricing framework in 2014. That commitment to pricing transparency later expanded through ShipTruPriceTM and other consumer-focused initiatives designed to promote accountability and informed transportation decisions.In 2026, the company expanded its commitment to compliance, documentation, accountability, and consumer protection through the appointment of Donn D. Dernick, a retired Federal Investigator with 46.8 years of distinguished federal investigative service, to its Advisory Board.Through a combination of transportation experience, pricing transparency, and customer accountability, Truthful Transport serves private consumers, military families, dealerships, collectors, and commercial clients nationwide.Media ContactTodd DernickFounder & Managing DirectorTruthful Transport Inc.855-SHIP-TRU...TruthfulTransport

Todd Dernick

Truthful Transport Inc.

+1 855-744-7878

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Truthful Transport Marks 16 Years, 12 Years of TruPriceLockTM and Appoints Retired Federal Investigator Donn Dernick News Provided By Truthful Transport Inc. Car Shipping Services October 20, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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