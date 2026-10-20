Ironorbit Brings Compliance-First, AI-Ready Cloud To Engineering Leaders At The ACEC 2026 Fall Conference

IronOrbit will exhibit at Booth #412 at the ACEC 2026 Fall Conference in Phoenix, October 25–28.

IronOrbit INFINITY WorkspacesTM deliver GPU-accelerated performance for CAD, BIM, 3D modeling, and rendering.

Visit IronOrbit at Booth #412, ACEC 2026 Fall Conference, Phoenix, October 25–28.

Fourth consecutive Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM recognition and expanded vCISO services for government contractors headline IronOrbit's presence in Phoenix

- Ayman AyoubANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IronOrbit, a specialized cloud service provider of AI-ready Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and managed IT solutions, today announced it will exhibit at Booth #412 at the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) 2026 Fall Conference, taking place October 25–28 in Phoenix, Arizona, where more than 1,100 engineering executives and firm leaders will gather.Engineering firms are being asked to move faster on AI while protecting the project data that sets them apart. IronOrbit's AI consulting services help firms identify where AI can deliver real value, from surfacing institutional knowledge buried in past projects to streamlining day-to-day workflows, then deploy it securely on infrastructure the firm controls.IronOrbit was recently named a Visionary in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Desktop as a Service, its fourth consecutive year of recognition. Powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs, IronOrbit's INFINITY WorkspacesTM give engineering firms workstation-class performance for CAD, BIM, 3D modeling, and rendering without the cycle of buying and refreshing expensive hardware.“Engineering leaders don't have to choose between moving fast on AI and staying compliant for the clients they serve. They need both, on a foundation they can trust,” said Ayman Ayoub, Chief Commercial Officer at IronOrbit.“We believe being recognized by Gartner for the fourth consecutive year reflects that foundation, and we're bringing the same discipline to helping firms put AI to work within a secure and compliant framework.”As CMMC requirements take hold across federal contracting, IronOrbit has also expanded its vCISO services for engineering firms serving government agencies, contractors, and the Defense Industrial Base, giving them senior-level security leadership and a clear path to CMMC readiness without the cost of a full-time executive.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service, 5 August 2026.Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About IronOrbitFounded in 1997, IronOrbit is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-ready Desktop as a Service (DaaS), secure cloud infrastructure, and managed IT solutions built with cybersecurity and compliance at their core. With seven consecutive years of SOC 2 Type II compliance with no exceptions, IronOrbit helps organizations, especially those in regulated industries, modernize IT and strengthen their security posture. IronOrbit is a strategic partner of Shield Technology Partners, which is backed by Thrive Holdings, a partner of OpenAI that brings frontier AI to IT services and other workflow-heavy sectors. Learn more at .Media ContactCommercial Business Unit(714) 777-3222...

Bobby Apodaca

IronOrbit

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

INFINITY Workspaces for the AEC Industry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IronOrbit Brings Compliance-First, AI-Ready Cloud to Engineering Leaders at the ACEC 2026 Fall Conference News Provided By IronOrbit October 20, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.