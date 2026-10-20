Low Pressure Area Likely Over Bay Of Bengal On Oct 23 As Northeast Monsoon Strengthens

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central parts of the sea on October 23, the weather department said that as the Northeast monsoon gathers strength across Tamil Nadu.

The forecast comes amid widespread rainfall in coastal districts, the Cauvery delta and areas along the Western Ghats.

The department had warned of very heavy rainfall in seven districts on Tuesday, although the districts were not identified in the information provided.

According to the department, an upper-air circulation currently lies over the Gulf of Thailand and Myanmar.

The weather system is expected to influence conditions over the north Andaman Sea by Wednesday morning, setting the stage for the formation of a low-pressure area later this week.

The developing system is subsequently likely to move westwards and northwestwards.

It could intensify into a depression, but its eventual strength and further development will become clearer through subsequent observations and forecasts.

The department said information on whether the system could strengthen into a cyclonic storm would be issued in later bulletins.

The present outlook indicates the possibility of further intensification, without confirming the formation of a cyclone.

Meanwhile, the strengthening Northeast monsoon has brought substantial rainfall to several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Coastal belts and delta districts have been receiving showers, while districts adjoining the Western Ghats have also recorded rainfall.

Chennai experienced continuous rain on October 17, reflecting the increasingly active weather conditions over the state.

Tuesday's warning of very heavy rainfall in seven districts comes against this backdrop of sustained monsoon activity.

The possible formation of a fresh system over the Bay of Bengal adds another development to the evolving weather pattern.

However, its precise track, intensity and likely influence on rainfall over Tamil Nadu have yet to be established.

Further bulletins are expected to clarify the sequence of development, including the system's movement from the vicinity of the north Andaman Sea towards the central Bay of Bengal and its potential strengthening after October 23.

For now, the department's forecast points to an active Northeast monsoon and a developing weather system that requires continued monitoring.

More specific assessments of its impact will depend on how the circulation evolves over the coming days, with subsequent updates expected to provide a clearer picture of the rainfall outlook.